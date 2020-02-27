Elfie Josephine Dorothy Johannsen Riessen was born June 9, 1922, in Otter Creek Township, Crawford County, the daughter of Carl and Hulda Johannsen. She passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison at the age of 97.
Elfie was baptized and later confirmed at Friedens Evangelical and Reformed Church in Schleswig. She received her education in the Denison District No. 1 Denison Township School and graduated from the eighth grade on Aug. 1, 1936. At an early age, she left home and lived with her brother, Herbert, and farmed with him. In addition, she helped numerous family members in the rural area in any way they needed her.
On Feb. 25, 1951, Elfie was united in marriage to Erwin A. Riessen at Friedens Evangelical and Reformed Church, and they were blessed with three daughters.
With her husband, they farmed in the Ida Grove and Crawford County areas. As a farmer’s wife, Elfie raised “herds” of ducks, geese, and chickens, some of which hatched from eggs and others were purchased as babies. Elfie and her three sisters tied quilts and wallpapered many rooms together.
In 1971, they moved into Schleswig.
Erwin passed away Dec. 20, 1994.
Elfie’s employment career included a Bartels Bakery employee, working in the kitchen at the Schleswig Community Building where she made “Elfie burgers,” custodian at the Farmers State Bank, and making her famous potato salad for events.
Elfie was a member of the Quilt Club at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig where she sewed many quilt tops. She was also an officer of the Ladies Auxiliary for many years.
In her leisure time, Elfie was a third generation grower of violets, and she enjoyed watching game shows and polka shows, especially “Molly B,” on television several nights a week. She also enjoyed completing word search puzzles. She loved to crochet making more doilies than can be counted which became a traditional gift for family events.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Erwin; two brothers, Herbert and Reynold; and three sisters, Gladys and her husband, Delmar, LaMae and her husband, Murlyn, and Benita and her husband, Edgar.
Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Karla and husband, Steve, Joann, and Renee and husband, Bill; three grandchildren, A’nette and husband, David, Amy and special friend, Paul, and Faith; one sister-in-law, Marian; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services: held 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig.
Officiating: Rev. Merle Mahnken.
Interment: Morgan Cemetery, Schleswig.
Organist: Marlene Hight.
Congregational Hymns: “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” “My Hope is Built on Nothing Less,” “Lift High the Cross.”
Special Music: Elfie’s nieces and nephews sang “Beautiful Savior.”
Honorary Pallbearers: David Nucifora and Paul Clark.
Pallbearers: Richard Hanlin, Dann Kennedy, Harry Riessen, Doug Wessel, Brad Riessen, Leon Maas, and Dan Riessen.
Fellowship and Lunch: The family invited everyone to return to the church for fellowship and lunch provided by the Ladies Aid and catered by Staley’s.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig was in charge of arrangements.