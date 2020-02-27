Edward “Buzz” W. Schelm, 80, of Mapleton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Pleasant View Care Center of Whiting.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 24, St. John’s United Methodist Church of Mapleton. Officiating: Pastor Jena Finch-Manchester.
Visitation: 10-11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 24, St. John’s United Methodist Church of Mapleton.
Inurnment: Will take place at a later date.
Edward, the son of Edward F. and Arlene (Roach) Schelm, was born on Aug. 28, 1939, in Mapleton.
Buzz lived his entire life near Ute. He graduated from Ute High School with the Class of 1958, and after graduation continued farming with his father, Edward. In 1959, Buzz enlisted into the Army National Guard and served his country until 1965.
On July 17, 1960, Buzz was united in marriage to Anita Rose in the St. John’s United Methodist Church of Mapleton.
The couple made their home on the family farm located between Ute and Mapleton and were blessed with three sons, Bruce, Brett, and Brian.
Buzz could always be found around Ute and Mapleton spending time with his friends.
Buzz was actively serving on the St. Clair Township Cemetery Board of Ute. His favorite past-times included spending time with family and friends at a bonfire with good food and a cold beer. He was a family man who treasured every moment with his wife, sons, and their families.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Anita Schelm of Mapleton; two sons, Brett (Sheryl) Schelm of Climbing Hill and Brian (Terri) Schelm of Hornick; two granddaughters; two grandsons; as well as many other extended family and dear friends.
Buzz was preceded in death by his parents, Edward F. and Arlene Schelm; son, Bruce; and sister, Marilyn Bretthauer.
The family of Buzz Schelm encouraged everyone attending the services to feel free to dress casually.
Arrangements by Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.