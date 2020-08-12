Eduardo “Eddie” Lepe, 27, of Smithland, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2020, at his residence of Smithland.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Mapleton. Father Richard D. Ball will officiate.
Committal will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of Mapleton.
A Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, with a Rosary Service at 12:30 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Mapleton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are encouraged and social distancing rules apply.
The Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.
In loving memory of Eduardo “Eddie” Lepe. He leaves behind his mother, five sisters, two brothers, eight nieces, and four nephews. He was the second to the youngest of the siblings, their little brother. May he rest in peace in God’s eternal Glory.