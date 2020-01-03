Dwight E. Olson, 76, of Whiting, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting.
Visitation with Family Present: 6-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, Rush Family Chapel, Onawa.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, First Christian Church in Onawa.
Officiating: Elders Lonnie Campbell and Bill Collison.
Music Selections: “How Great Thou Art” – solo and “I Surrender All” – recessional with Darren Goslar as soloist and Ann Phillips as organist.
Casket Bearers: Mike Collison, Brad Collison, Dennis Collison, Tim Collison, Chris Collison, Kevin Kimbrough, Travis Lloyd, Troy Campbell, and Matt Swank.
Burial: Belvidere Cemetery, rural Turin.
Honorary Bearers: Leslie Collison, Susan Collison, Sona Collison, Jenn Collison, Patty Collison, Kim Collison, Cyndi Scheid, Karla Collison, Denise Kimbrough, Darla Lloyd, Tiffany Campbell, Kristina Swank, and Jen Swank.
Dwight was born Oct. 18, 1943, in Sioux City, to Emil and Wanda (Aitken) Olson.
When Dwight was about 3, his parents moved to Monona County, residing in Castana, Mapleton, and then to Onawa for their retirement years. He was a member of the Class of 1963 at Mapleton High School. His parents were farmers, and Dwight was their best “farm hand” and enjoyed raising sheep.
Dwight moved to Sioux City to start his independent life when his folks retired from the farm. He held several maintenance jobs in the Sioux City area. He was active with the Central Baptist Church and had developed quite a family of caring friends.
For over 15 years, Dwight kept very busy doing volunteer work. He volunteered at the Sioux City Police Department and at Mercy Health Care where he did the shredding of their confidential records.
Dwight enjoyed keeping track of the weather and sports. You could find him attending East High and Morningside College games or watching professional football on TV. Dwight was a resident of Pleasant View Care Center for the past 11 years, and he became family with the residents and staff.
Dwight is survived by his sisters, Elaine Banks of Mapleton, Marlene (Lonnie) Campbell of Onawa, and Debra (Larry Swank) Clark of Kellerton; brother-in-law, Doug Collison of Onawa; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; cousins; and many lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Wanda Olson; sister, Loretta Collison; brothers-in-law, Gene Banks and Duane “Bob” Clark; niece, Roxanne Campbell; and infant nephew, Donald Collison.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association and Pleasant View Care Center.
Arrangements were under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.