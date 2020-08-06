Donnalene Liska, 86, formerly of Ute, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
A Funeral Service was held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 3, at River of Life Lutheran Church in Omaha, Neb.
A visitation was held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, at the mortuary.
A graveside service was Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m., at St. Clair Township Cemetery in Ute.
Donnalene, the daughter of Herman and Malinda Bohlmeyer, was born on March 18, 1934.
She is preceded in death by husband, Edward; parents, Herman and Malinda Bohlmeyer; and brothers, Delmar and Ronald Bohlmeyer.
Survivors include her children, Donald (Eileen) Liska, Daniel (Patricia) Liska, Vicki (Mike) Linafelter; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Eldon and Vernon (Sandy) Bohlmeyer; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Memorials can be made to the family.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. in Omaha, Neb., was in charge of arrangements.