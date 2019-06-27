Donald Lee Bridgeman, Sr., 85, of Ute, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his residence of Ute.
Graveside Service: 9 a.m., Monday, June 24, St. Clair Township Cemetery of Ute.
Officiating: Father Richard D. Ball.
Military Rites: Conducted by the Aaby Post No. 442 of the American Legion and VFW Post No. 5605.
Donald Bridgeman Sr., one of five sons born to Charles and Elsie (Hayes) Bridgeman, was born on July 10, 1933. He attended country school.
Donald joined the United States Air Force in 1952 and served in Gallup, N.M., until 1955. He met Vivian Sedillos, and in 1954, they were united in marriage. To this union four children were born, Donna, Barbara, Charles, and Donald Jr. They moved back to Ute in 1972 after Vivian passed due to illness.
Donald worked for Godbersen-Smith Bridge Construction with his brothers and was a very hard working man. He also enjoyed his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Donna Lane, Barbara (Mark) Haase, Charles (Bonnie) Bridgeman, and Donald Bridgeman Jr.; grandchildren, Carmen Miguel, Keri Lane, Dustin Lane, Adam Haase, Jacob Haase, Katie (Jess) Huisinga, Anthony (Sabrina) Bridgeman, Natasha (Chip) Bradford, Logan (Shelby) Bridgeman, and Killian Bridgeman; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Ethan, Brendan, Nolan, Briar, Carter, Anna, Kameron, Emma, Hale, Cambree, Piper; last surviving brother, Verlin “Butch” Bridgeman; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and good friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Elsie Bridgeman; wives, Vivian Bridgeman and Alice McCall Bridgeman; three brothers, Bernard “Whitey” Bridgeman, Robert “Bob” Bridgeman, and Willard “Red” Bridgeman.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ute is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.