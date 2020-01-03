Donald L. Reed, 93, of Castana, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 23, with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m., Rush Family Chapel in Onawa.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 24, Castana Community Church, Castana.
Officiating: Pastor Linda Boggs.
Music Selections: “How Great Thou Art” – solo, “The Church in the Wildwood” – congregational, and "Anchors Aweigh”- cd recessional with Darren Goslar as soloist and Benita Davis as organist.
Casket Bearers: Doug Chafa, Barry Erickson, Rick Lee, Leroy Reitz, Jack Gibler, and Michael Jensen.
Burial: Kennebec Cemetery, rural Castana.
Military Honors: Provided by the United States Navy and Grimsley-Thayer American Legion Post #502 of Castana.
Donald Lloyd Reed was born May 31, 1926, in Onawa, the son of Bertie “Bert” and Margaret June (Mock) Reed. He graduated from Onawa High School where he lettered in track, basketball, and football.
Donald served in the United States Navy and was stationed in the Philippines during World War II from May 23, 1944, until his honorable discharge on June 4, 1946.
Donald and Elizabeth Eileen (Nutt) were united in marriage in 1947 at the Castana Community Church in Castana. On June 13, 1953, the couple welcomed their only daughter into the world, Deborah (Reed) Kessler.
Donald graduated from UNO in Omaha, Neb., with Bachelors and Masters degrees in History with 30 extra hours. Donald taught college history at Iowa Western in Clarinda where he also coached track.
Donald and Eileen owned and operated Reed Realty in Onawa. They also farmed and completed many real estate sales and appraisals over the years.
Donald enjoyed all sports, especially the Huskers and the Packers football teams. He also enjoyed reading and politics. His love of the Loess Hills was always apparent in his daily life. He loved spending time at the farm with the many animals: chickens, peacocks, calves, cats, and his favorite dog, Jack.
Donald was a member of the Grimsley-Thayer American Legion Post #502 of Castana and was an Onawa Museum Complex supporter for many years.
Survivors include his granddaughter, Teniesha Kessler; cousin, Leonard (Beaulah) Miller; close friends and caretakers, Kelly Madigan, Debbie Jensen, and JoAnn Maxwell; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Margaret Reed; his wife, Eileen Reed; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Jerry Kessler.
Arrangements were under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.