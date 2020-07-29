Dona Marie Swearingen, 56, of Smithland, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Pleasant View Care Center of Whiting.
A Funeral Service was held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, at the United Methodist Church of Smithland.
Pastor Karen Handke officiated.
Committal Services followed in the Willow Township Cemetery of Holly Springs. A Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, at the United Methodist Church of Smithland.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton was in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Methodist Church of Smithland, Iowa, required all in attendance to wear a mask and to practice social distancing during all services.
Dona Marie Swearingen, the daughter of Neal and Ione (Meili) Swearingen, was born on June 15, 1964, in Onawa. She received her primary education at Westwood Community Schools. After her completion of junior high, Dona continued her education at East High School of Sioux City where she graduated with the Class of 1984.
After graduation, Dona attended Cross Roads in Onawa and later transferred to Mid-Steps Services Inc. in Sioux City. Through this program Dona was able to work in the community cleaning the Woodbury County Sheriff offices along with lending a hand in the print shop at Mid-Steps. Dona favorite people to be around at Mid-Steps included the late Jon Rhode, Kandis Conrad, and her DHS worker Cheryl Oldencamp.
Dona relished in spending time with her family playing UNO, Go Fish, and Yahtzee. She especially liked being pampered by her great nieces Taylor, Jessica, Rachael, and Maddy.
Due to health issues last July, Dona relocated to Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting where she resided up until present.
Survivors include her siblings, Boyd (Connie) Swearingen of Smithland, Bill (Bonnie) Swearingen of Oklahoma City, Okla., Wayne (Jackie) Swearingen of Mapleton, and Bethann (Verlyn) Bakker of Sanborn; brother-in-law, Mike Robson of Wilcox, Ariz.; along with nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Dona was preceded in death by her parents, Neal and Ione Swearingen; sister, Betty Robson; brother, Roger Swearingen; paternal and maternal grandparents; special friend, Keith Douglas; and precious companion, Peaches the kitty.