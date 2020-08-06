Dennis Allen Palm, 72, of Central City, Neb., died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Merrick Medical Center in Central City.
A Celebration of his life will be held at Dennis and Diane’s home (1989 “O” Road, Central City, Neb. 68826 on Friday, July 31, at 4 p.m.
Graveside services will be held at Danbury Cemetery, in Danbury on Monday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. The family requests casual attire.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Dennis was born on April 20, 1948 in Battle Creek, to Alfred and Edna (Shermbeck) Palm. He grew up in the Danbury area and graduated from Maple Valley High School in 1966. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Iowa National Guard from 1966-1972.
On June 6, 1970, Dennis married Diane Trucke in Danbury. Dennis farmed in the Irwin and Danbury areas from 1970 until 1991 when they moved to Grand Island, Neb. They then moved to Central City. Dennis worked at Garrett Tire in Grand Island for several years. He then began working for FedEx in his retirement years.
Dennis was an avid golfer and could fix about anything. He was always a farmer at heart and had a strong connection with his horses and to their farm. He also, enjoyed his morning coffee club at Waffles ‘N’ More. Denny was always known as one of the “Good guys” to everyone who met him. He loved his family, but his relationship with Jesus Christ was first.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Diane of Central City; his children, Dawn (Jerry) Palm of Phillips, Neb., Danyal (Ian) Metz of Abilene, Texas, and Mark (Margo) Palm of Hastings; his brothers, Kenny (Kathy) Palm of Houston, Texas, and Johnny (Joan) Fick of Danbury; his sister, Phyllis Fick of Battle Creek; and his three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Edwin Trucke; sister, Lois Collins; and his two brothers-in-law, Mark Trucke and Marvin Collins.