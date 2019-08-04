Deb Dose, 62, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Memorial Service: 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, at Cross Point Baptist Church, Sioux Falls, S.D., with burial at the Chancellor Baptist Cemetery.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Deborah Kay Dose was born on Aug. 30, 1956, at Sioux City, to Norman and Elnora (Nathlich) Dose. She grew up in Mapleton, where she graduated from Mapleton High School in 1974.
After attending Nettleton College in Sioux Falls, Deb worked at a number of jobs before beginning her career at the courthouse. She was employed with the Minnehaha County Auditor’s Office for 36 years, recently retiring because of health reasons. She was a very active member of Cross Point Baptist Church where she was involved in Awana, Sunday school, and working in the nursery.
Grateful for having shared her life are her mother, Elnora Dose of Sioux City; a brother, Kevin Dose of Mapleton; many aunts and uncles; her close chosen family friends, including Alison and Don Lounsbery and their family.
She was preceded in death by her father; two siblings in infancy, Patricia and Gregory; and close chosen friend, Alice Cornelius.
Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, S.D.