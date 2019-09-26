Darwin G. Schink, 71, of Long Branch, Texas, passed away Saturday, Aug., 31, 2019, after a battle with cancer.
Darwin was born Aug. 15, 1948, to Herman and MaryAnn Schink in Wahpeton, N.D.
Darwin proudly served from 1967-1969 in the Vietnam War. He was paratrooper, door gunner, tunnel rat, demolitions expert, and a member of an elite team. He won many medals for his bravery and service to his country.
Darwin married Judy Beeck of Akron in April 1982. They lived in the Houston area for 30 years where they owned and operated a retail tool business for many years. Darwin and Judy retired in 2013 to their lakefront home in Piney Woods, Texas.
Darwin enjoyed fishing, traveling, and playing poker.
Darwin will be cremated and his ashes will be interred at Riverside Cemetery in Akron.
Darwin is survived by wife, Judy; son, Scott of Fayetteville, N.C.; sister, Michelle O’Connell of Mapleton; brother, Gregg Schink of Smithland; mother-in-law, Betty Beeck of Akron; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and MaryAnn Schink of Oto.