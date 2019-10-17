D. Samantha Johnstone, 63, of Mapleton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton.
No local services will be held.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Arizona.
D. Samantha Johnstone, 63, was born on March 5, 1956, in Sioux City. She was raised on her grandparent’s farm one mile east of Mapleton.
Samantha’s family moved often, and she lived in Illinois, Council Bluffs, Chicago, Cedar Rapids, and California. She graduated from high school in California and then attended three semesters of college before relocating to Arizona.
In 1976, Samantha married James J. Johnstone. She welcomed James’ son, Jim Johnstone III, and the couple were also blessed with a son, Christopher. Samantha and James would later part ways. Samantha managed home medical until her health no longer allowed her to. She loved reading and spending time with children.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Johnstone; ex-husband James J. Johnstone; stepson, Jim Johnstone III; two grandsons; brother, Doug Weikel; sister, Dianna Weikel Hasson; and dear friend, Renie Crum.
Samantha was preceded in death by her parents; stepson, Jay Johnstone; brother, David Weikel; sister, Cindy Weikel; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.