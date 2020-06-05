Cheri L. Cox, 72, of Sioux City, formerly of the Ticonic area, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Little Sioux Township Cemetery, Smithland, with Reverend Richard Moore officiating.
Following services, the family invited everyone to the Smithland Fire Station for a luncheon and a time of fellowship.
Cheri, the daughter of Willie and Pauline (Peterson) Janssen, was born June 12, 1947, in Fort Dodge. Cheri grew up in Badger where she attended grade school, and when she was a teenager, her family moved to Fort Dodge and she attended Fort Dodge Senior High.
In 1965, Cheri was united in marriage to Donald Houston, and this union was blessed with one daughter, Shelly. Cheri and Donald later divorced. In the following years, she worked as a secretary for IBP, Inc. in Fort Dodge.
On July 25, 1979, Cheri married Brian Cox, who lovingly nicknamed her “Poo.” They made their home in Sloan, then in 1982, they moved to Smithland, and in 2005 moved to the family farm. Early in their marriage, Cheri worked at D&L Processors in Sioux City and then was a homemaker. In 2019, Cheri and Brian moved to Whispering Creek Retirement Community in Sioux City.
Cheri loved her animals. She enjoyed feeding birds and squirrels and fostered many cats and dogs over the years. In addition, she loved springtime and the outdoors, gardening, resale shopping, and visiting with the ladies. Above all, she loved her small family, always making sure to send cards for all birthdays and anniversaries.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Brian Cox of Sioux City; one daughter, Shelly (Troy) Frahm-Matousek of Sioux City; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren: Robert (Brittany) Frahm and their children Brody and Chloe of Harrisburg, S.D., Derek Frahm and his daughter Maddie of Ticonic, and Cassidy (Chad) Walker and their children Barrett and Silas of Sloan, and Paul Frahm of Smithland.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Pauline Janssen.