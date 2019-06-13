Cathy A. Belfrage, 43, of Sloan, formerly of Mapleton, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.
Memorial Service: 3 p.m., Friday, June 7, Rush Family Chapel in Onawa.
Officiating: Pastor Jim Thomas.
Music Selections: “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art,” and “Peace In The Valley.”
Honorary Bearers: Lael Steinhoff, Lynn Jarvis, Devin Howard, Dylan Barber, and Jeff Barber.
Catherine Anne was born on Oct. 20, 1975, in Ida Grove, to Gene and Rosemary (Stark) Barber. She grew up in Odebolt and Mapleton and graduated from Maple Valley High School in 1994.
She attended the Holly Springs Bible Fellowship Church. She enjoyed crafts, collecting cardinals, and watching the Washington Redskins.
Survivors include her boyfriend, Rickie Rea of Sloan; her mother, Rosemary Barber of Mapleton; one brother, Jeff Barber; and many other relatives and friends.
Cathy was preceded in death by her father, Gene Barber; paternal grandparents, Clyde and Thelma Barber; maternal grandparents, Lester and Esther Bartels; and one uncle, Carl Barber.
Arrangements were under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.