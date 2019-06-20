Carolyn Ruth Seieroe, 63, of Ute, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center of Omaha, Neb.
Visitation: 3-5 p.m., Sunday, June 16, Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ute.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Monday, June 17, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Ute. Officiating: Rev. Nathan Peitsch.
Visitation/ Service: 2-4 p.m., Monday, June 17, Umonhon Nation Public School in Macy, Neb.
Committal Service: 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, St. Clair Township Cemetery of Ute.
Carolyn Ruth Seieroe, the daughter of Wesley and Ruth (Knutzen) Seieroe, was born on Feb. 22, 1956, in Denison.
Carolyn grew up in Ute and graduated from Charter Oak-Ute High School with the Class of 1974. She went on to further her education at Buena Vista College in Storm Lake. In 1978, she graduated with her bachelor’s degree in education.
In 1982, Carolyn started her life-long teaching career at Umonhon Nation Public School in Macy, Neb.
Carolyn dedicated her life to her teaching career while making a positive impact and giving direction to numerous children throughout the years. Besides her passion for teaching, Carolyn was an avid WWE fan with a soft spot for animals. She cherished her time spent with Carolyn, a “like an adopted granddaughter” (a child of a former student), who was sweetly named after her.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Ruth Seieroe of Ute; brother, Rick (Patricia Hardy) Seieroe of Ute; like an adopted daughter, Krista (Charles) Parker of Macy, Neb., and their daughter, Carolyn Parker; and extended friends and family.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her father, Wesley Seieroe.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ute is in charge of the funeral arrangements.