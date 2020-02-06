Byron M. Petersen, 72, of Mapleton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., with a Prayer Service held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, Armstrong–Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, St. Paul Lutheran Church-Midway, rural Battle Creek.
Officiating: Rev. Marty Davis.
Committal: Will be at a later date in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery-Midway of rural Battle Creek.
Byron M. Petersen, was born on Jan. 20, 1948, in Sioux City. He was one of three children born to Marvin and Roberta (Lewis) Petersen.
Byron grew up on the family farm located near Midway and was baptized and confirmed in his Lutheran faith at St. Paul Lutheran Church-Midway of rural Battle Creek. He was a 1966 graduate of Anthon-Oto High School.
Byron went on to continue his education for a year at Morningside College before returning home to engage in farming with his father Marvin. In 1968, Bryon enlisted in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged from service in 1974.
On Aug. 22, 1970, in the St. Paul Lutheran Church-Midway, Byron married Marcia Lynn Groszkrueger. The couple settled down on the family farm by Midway and were blessed with two daughters, Britton and Hillary.
In 1985, the family relocated to the town of Mapleton and Byron started the transition to a new career with Buzz Sexton at the Danbury Elevator. When Danbury closed, Byron was hired on at Western Iowa Co-op just outside of Mapleton, until Oct. 31, 2004, when Byron suffered a stroke which forced him into early retirement.
An avid sports enthusiast, Byron enjoyed rooting on his Oakland A’s, Hawkeyes, and cheering on his grandchildren at their events. He also enjoyed baseball, slow pitch softball, and golf.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Marcia Petersen of Mapleton; children, Britton (John Morrissey) Petersen of Port Orchard, Wash., and Hillary (Peter) Seuntjens of Danbury; grandchildren, Jackson Morrissey, Brady and Reagan Seuntjens; sister, Rhonda (John) Boddicker of Platte City, Mo.; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Byron was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Roberta Petersen; parents-in-law, James and Wilma Groszkrueger; and sister, Janice (Tom) Umbach.
The Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.