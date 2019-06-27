Bruce L. Wodtke, 65, of Anthon, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Odebolt Specialty Care in Odebolt surrounded by his family.
Per his wishes, Bruce will be cremated and no services will be held at this time. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Bruce Leonhard Wodtke was born Aug. 31, 1953, in Denison, the son of Leonhard and June (McClatchey) Wodtke.
Bruce graduated from Anthon-Oto High School. He went on to further his education at Iowa State University and Western Iowa Tech Community College.
Bruce worked for his father’s Standard Gas Station, and then went on to work on the family farm in Oto and in Anthon. He also worked at Michael’s in Sioux City in the framing department.
Bruce enjoyed raising goats and horses and gardening. He was also very artistic and enjoyed drawing, stained glass, and writing.
Bruce is preceded in death by his mother, June, and brother, Gary.
He is survived by his father, Leonhard Wodtke of Anthon; two daughters, Samantha (Sam) Peterson of Denison and Amanda (Elliott) Josephson of Huxley; one sister, Carolyn (Jeff) Wells of Boone; and four grandchildren, Rhys and Brea Peterson and Rowan and Elaina Josephson.