Barbara J. Larson, 83, of Castana, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at her daughter’s residence of Castana.
Visitation: 2-4 p.m., Sunday, June 9, with a Prayer Service at 4 p.m., Armstrong–Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 10, United Methodist Church of Ticonic.
Officiating: Rev. Jena Finch-Manchester.
Committal: Following Funeral Service, Grant Township Cemetery, rural Rodney.
Barbara J. Larson, the daughter of Lyle and Ethel (Davis) Wood, was born on Nov. 9, 1935, in Rodney. She grew up in Smithland and graduated from Smithland High School with the Class of 1953.
On Nov. 19, 1954, Barb was united in marriage to Darrell Larson. The couple settled on a farm near Ticonic and were blessed with three children, Brad, Lisa, and Randy.
The family enjoyed spending time together on the farm. On Jan. 7, 1990, Darrell passed away due to injuries, resulting from a farm accident. Barb continued to live in their home on the farm until April of this year. Due to illness, she moved to her daughter and son-in-law’s home where she passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Barb was a faithful member of the Ticonic United Methodist Church and was a member of UMW. In her younger years, she was active in the American Legion Auxiliary, Ladies Aid, and many local clubs.
Blessed with a green thumb, Barb adored gardening and caring for her flowers. She enjoyed canning the fruits of her labor, reading (especially cookbooks), quilting, knitting, crocheting, and spending time with her family.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Ethel Wood; husband, Darrell Larson; and brother, Charles “Chuck” Wood.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Brad (Judy) Larson of Grimes, Lisa (Dale) Jones of Castana, and Randy (Karen) Larson of Onawa; grandchildren, Clayton (Amanda) Larson, Blake Larson, Abby Larson, Mark (Tami) Koenigs, Michael Jones, and Travis (Molly) Larson; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Mira, and Mazzy; three nieces, Stephanie, Nicole, and Amanda; sister-in-law, Jolene (Ray) Bennett of Castana; extended family and friends.
The Armstrong–Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.armstrongfuneral.com.