Anne Kathryn Geadelmann, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
Anne was born June 21, 1942, in Bennett, the daughter of Paul and Dorthy (Kroeplen) Geadelmann.
Anne received a B.A. in Speech Therapy at Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Ill., and was a speech therapist in Glen Ellyn, Ill., and Black Hawk County. In 1979, she earned an M.A. in Educational Media from the University of Northern Iowa. She was a Special education media specialist for Area Education Agency 7.
Following her retirement, Anne volunteered at Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls and walked many of the dear dogs in her community. At age 75, Anne accepted Jesus as her savior and was baptized.
She is survived by her dear friend, Maurine Kemmerer; her adopted son, Aaron Kjeld and his wife, Claire Stephanson Kjeld, and their daughters, Aubrey and Jocelyn Kjeld of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
