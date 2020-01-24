Ann Marie Cox, 44, of Castana, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Burgess Health Center in Onawa.
Ann Marie was born April 3, 1975, in Onawa, the daughter of Harvey and Nancy (Anderson) Hanson.
Ann graduated from Maple Valley High School in 1993, then went on to Iowa State University where she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education in 1997. She also graduated with a reading endorsement and specialization in mathematics.
Ann was a member of the Golden Key National Honor Society, the Phi Kappa Honor Society, and also an associate member of the Honors Program at Iowa State. She continued her education at Morningside College over the course of her career.
Ann and Cory Cox were united in marriage on July 26, 1997, and on March 1, 2005, welcomed their son, Cameron. Ann and Cory divorced in December 2017.
Ann had been the school’s Talented and Gifted teacher for 19 years, and most recently, had also begun teaching seventh grade math. Her students affectionately called her “MC.”
Ann had a “get it done” attitude and quickly went to work on anything needing attention. Ann was not afraid to tackle home repair projects, often teaching herself how to do things, such as patch drywall and install flooring. She helped her students realize how to “think outside the box,” helping them with their natural talents and showing them that anything is possible with perseverance.
Ann’s teaching didn’t stop in the classroom. She escorted many students to Math Bowls, Quiz Bowls, Destination Imagination competitions, and countless other matches of the minds. She guided Destination Imagination teams, who several times advanced to the International Competition.
Ann is survived by her parents, Harvey and Nancy Hanson of Castana; her son, Cameron; three brothers, Chris (Patty) of Sloan, Steve (Kim) of Hampton, and Ken (Wade Petersen) of Ankeny; and one sister, Julie (Steve) Whitney of Castana; uncles, Brady Hanson and Paul Petersen; aunts, Cathy Hanson and Lois Jensen; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, co-workers, students, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elvin and Hazel Hanson and Fred and Eva Anderson; a cousin, Roger Petersen; aunt, Patsy Petersen; uncle, Heral Jensen; and other extended family.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, Rush Family Chapel in Onawa.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17, MVAOCOU High School in Mapleton with Pastor Linda Boggs officiating.
Music Selections: “It Is Well With My Soul” – congregational and “How Great Thou Art” – Congregational, with Julie Hamann as pianist.
Casket Bearers: Isaac Hanson, Justin Hersom, Ben Hanson, Travis Hersom, Ryan Hanson, and Chris Milliren.
Burial: Center Cemetery, rural Castana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.