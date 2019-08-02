Alice C. Sulsberger, 94, of Hornick, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Bickford Cottage of Sioux City.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Friday, July 5, with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Saturday, July 6, United Methodist Church of Hornick. Officiating: Pastor Catie Newman.
Committal Services: Westfork Township Cemetery of Climbing.
Alice Catherine Sulsberger, the daughter of Roy and Josephine (Hasbrouck) Faverty, was born on Sept. 22, 1924, in Mapleton. She grew up on the farm outside of Mapleton and graduated from Mapleton Consolidated High School with the Class of 1942.
Alice went on to further her education and graduated from National Business Training School in Sioux City with the Class of 1943. After graduation, Alice worked in offices in Sioux City from the summer of 1943 until May of 1950.
On June 18, 1950, Alice was united in marriage to Marvin J. Sulsberger in Mapleton by Rev. Dunn. To this union, two sons were born, Todd and Steve.
Alice was a farmwife and lived on the farm up until a year ago. Alice was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church of Hornick. She was a member of the Rainbow Girls and a 50-year member of both the Order of the Eastern Star and White Shrine.
Alice enjoyed the companionship of her dog, Penny, along with gardening and playing the piano and organ. She treasured her moments spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Todd C. (Deborah) Sulsberger of Hornick; daughter-in-law, Colleen Sulsberger of Mapleton; grandchildren, Amy (Charles) Sulsberger-Sattler of Hornick, Walter Marvin (Kim) Sulsberger of Hornick, Alyssa Sulsberger of Mapleton, and Ryan Sulsberger of Minneapolis, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Bailey and Casey Benton, Amberlyn Sattler, Elizabeth Sattler, Thomas Sattler, Tyler Sulsberger, Alexis Sulsberger, and Zachary Allen; sister-in-law, Norma Sulsberger of Climbing Hill; extended family and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Josephine Faverty; husband, Marvin Sulsberger; son, Dr. Steve Sulsberger, DVM; brother, Dale Faverty; and infant grandson, Jarred James Sulsberger.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.