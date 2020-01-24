Nancy Hair, 71, of Ida Grove, left this life to put on the garment of eternal life on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones at the Horn Memorial Hospital of Ida Grove.
Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, Bread of Life Faith Center, 411 Washington St., Ida Grove.
Time of Worship: Led by (son) Shane Hair and (daughter-in-law) Christy Hair, Worship Pastors of the Lord of Hosts Church of Omaha, Neb.
Luncheon: Will follow the service.
The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.