Death Notice ... Louise Kirkpatrick, 83 Aug 6, 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Louise Kirkpatrick, 83, of Grayson, GA, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. A private service will be held in Georgia. Details are pending.