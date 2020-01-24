Laureen (Meyer) Unkel, wife of Terry Unkel died January 16, 2020 at a hospital in Belleville, IL. Laureen was formerly from Smithland, IA, she previously worked for Dr. Harold Ganzhorn and was a mail carrier. Laureen was a sister to Florice (Meyer) Dose of Mapleton.
