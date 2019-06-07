James “Jim” Gaukel, 83, of Mapleton, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his residence of Mapleton.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m., Thursday, June 6, with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Mapleton.
Funeral Mass: 11 a.m., Friday, June 7, St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Mapleton.
Officiating: Father Richard D. Ball.
Committal Service: Following the Funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of Mapleton.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.