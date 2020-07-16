Funeral services following Minnesota Health Department guidelines for Gordon Hollrah of Warroad, Minn., was held on Friday, June 26, at 2 p.m., at the Warroad Baptist Church south of Warroad.
Visitation was one hour prior at the church and interment at America Cemetery. Military honors by the Warroad American Legion.
Gordon Carl Hollrah was born to Fred and Ione Hollrah in Charter Oak on Feb. 21, 1931. He married Agnes Louis Johnson at the Zion Lutheran Church in Denison on Sept. 10, 1955.
Gordon passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, surrounded by family at his daughter’s home in St. Francis, Minn., at the age of 89 years