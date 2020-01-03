Funeral Services for Bonnie J. Segebart, 88, of Denison, will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with burial in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 4-7 p.m., Friday. She passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Anthony’s Regional Medical Center in Carroll.
Survivors include her husband, Harold Segebart of Denison; three sons, Steven Segebart and his wife, Joyce, of Sioux City, Kevin Segebart of Bennington, Neb., and Randy Segebart and his wife, Lori, of Schleswig; one daughter, Marilyn Bagley and her husband, David, of Grimes; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Don Hoemann of Denison; a very close and dear friend, Patricia Lippe; other relatives and friends.