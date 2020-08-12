Arlene Anna Kiepe, 103, of Mapleton, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Mapleton. The Rev. Christopher J. LaBoube will officiate.
Committal Services will follow in the St. Clair Township Cemetery of Ute.
A Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, at the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are strongly encourage and social distancing rules will apply during all services.
The Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.