While the Monona County Fair will look a little different this year, 4-H and FFA members will still have the opportunity to show their livestock and projects.
“4-H is year-round learning,” said Melissa Beermann, Monona County Extension Director. “Kids have spent several months, weeks selecting an animal, selecting their fabric for a project. They spend a lot of time learning a new skill.”
Beermann said it has been a challenge to put the 4-H and FFA activities together for the fair. Monona County Extension has had to follow guidelines from the Iowa State 4-H Extension, the State of Iowa, and County Public Health, as well as the federal CDC guidelines.
“We have had to be extremely flexible and ready to roll with changes and make changes at the drop of a hat,” she added.
She has also talked to neighboring Extension Offices about their fair plans.
Livestock
One of the biggest changes will be with the livestock shows. All the livestock shows will not be open to the public, and the barn area will also be closed to the general public this year.
“It was a hard decision to make,” Beermann said.
The fairgrounds won’t be open until 4 p.m. on July 14-18 and 3 p.m. on July 19 as the plan is to have the livestock shows over by then.
Livestock entries will be on the grounds for a limited time, about 24 hours. Animals will be checking in and loading out at different times all week. Checking in the livestock will take time, Beermann said, as only one family can get out of the vehicle/trailer at a time.
With less livestock on the grounds, Beermann said they will be able to be spread out stall assignments so fewer kids will be in each barn.
For example, Beermann said there are 16 bucket calves for this year’s fair. In the past, all 16 would be in one barn. This year, the bucket calves will be able to be spaced out through three different barns.
In between the animal turn around, the barns will be sanitized. Exhibitors are not to share supplies or equipment, and sanitizer will be provided for wheelbarrows.
Beermann said masks are encouraged, and there will be lots of signage, extra hand sanitizing and hand washing stations on the fairgrounds.
After checking in, the animals will have time to relax before the show, and exhibitors will get them ready for the show. All livestock will be released directly following their show, with the exception of swine (will load out the following morning).
4-H and FFA shows will be closed to the public. Only exhibitors and limited families will be allowed in the show arena or barns. Wristbands will be issued and required for admittance into barns and the arena. Families are asked to bring their own lawn chairs for shows in the arena.
Beermann said the Extension Office is working on a way to live stream the livestock shows.
This year, the Extension Office has a new fair entry software that will help turn out results quicker to the public.
Changes had to be made to the livestock show schedule. The first show on the schedule is the horse show on Tuesday, July 14, at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15, at 8 a.m., will be the sheep/goat show, and the rabbit show will be at 12:30 p.m.
Two shows, the dog show and pet show, have been canceled due to CDC recommendations.
The beef show has been moved to Friday, July 17, at 8 a.m., and the poultry show will be at 2 p.m. The swine show will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 19.
The senior showmanship contest will conclude the 4-H schedule of events on Sunday at 5 p.m.
———
Static Exhibits
This year, 4-H members won’t have a conference with the judges about their entries. Members will drop-off their entries at a scheduled time on July 13-14. Judges will come in on Wednesday, July 15, to judge the entries.
“We are counting on the kids to do a very detailed write-up since they don’t get to talk in-person to the judges,” Beermann said.
Another change this year is there will be no food sampling of the exhibits. Beermann said the judges will judge food entries by look, consistency, smell, and recipe. There will also be no pie auction during the opening ceremonies.
4-H entrees will not be on display for the public to see this year. After the projects are judged, pictures will be taken of the displays and projects selected for the Iowa State Fair. The pictures will be put on the Monona County Extension Facebook page.
Exhibits that qualify for the State Fair will be judged virtually as the write-ups and photos will be uploaded to a website for the Iowa State Fair judges. Kids selected for Iowa State Fair in communication events, like clothing selection and educational presentations, will upload videos that they will record.
All of the Monona County Council events, like Ag Olympics and teen night, have been canceled for this year.
4-H members participating in the Share the Fun will perform on the free stage on Thursday, July 16, at 4 p.m. The 4-H awards ceremony will also be on the free stage on Sunday, July 19, at 3 p.m.
“We will try to make it fun the best that we can. We are all in this together,” Beermann said.
Read more about the 2020 Monona County Fair in next week’s Mapleton Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.