Homecoming week was highlighted by the selecting of a king and queen and attendants from each of the classes. Winning the football game with Westwood by a score of 26 to 16 topped an action filled week. Pictured are the king and queen and their attendants. They are front row left to right Junior attendants Don Hamann and Diann Streck; King Bill Rogge and Queen Sharon Nelson; and the Senior attendants Fred Krueger and Sally Ortner. Second row left to right are Sophomore attendants Brad Pithan and Linda Wodtke; and Freshman attendants Andy LeFebvre and Laura McGrane. Ed Collins served as Master of Ceremonies and is pictured in the back row.