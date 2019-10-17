Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
October 8, 2009
Rebecca Berens Matzke, Assistant Professor of History at Ripon College, Ripon Wis., has received the 2009 May Bumby Severy Class of 1908 Award for excellence in undergraduate teaching. She is the granddaughter of Helen Berens of Charter Oak and the daughter of Dennis and Charlyne Berens.
The Castana Jr. 76ers, GFWC, presented the Kind News certificate to Sue Woodard, first grade teacher at Maple Valley, and Lisa Bruning, first and second grade teacher at Danbury Catholic School. The Kind News it a publication of the Humane Society used to teach students about pet care and how to treat animals. The Castana 76ers have been sponsoring the publication to teachers for a number of years.
Vernon Jahn, a 1990 graduate of the Charter Oak-Ute High School, is the subject of a feature article in this week’s Mapleton Press. Vernon has built his dream career of being a farrier into one that has taken him all over the world, as well as Canada and England. He attended the Oklahoma Horseshoeing School and has built his Valley Forge Farrier Service into a seven day per week enterprise.
20 Years Ago
October 14, 1999
The Mapleton Rotary Club recently made its second donation to the Mapleton Swimming Pool Fund, bringing the total contribution to $1,500. The money comes from the can collection project sponsored by the club.
Michelle Soenksen of California and Louis Hoffman, of LaPuente, Calif., exchanged marriage vows on Sept. 4, 1999, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. Their parents are Lyle and Karen Soenksen of West Point and Clarence and Lynn Hoffman of Charter Oak.
J. P. and Ruth Cook of Mapleton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an Open House on Sunday, Oct. 24, 1999, at St. John’s Methodist Church in Mapleton. The event will be hosted by their children, Steve and Becky Harbaugh of Victor, Barb Swee of Sioux City, and Judy Fitzpatrick of Waterloo, along with their grandchildren, Matt Harbaugh, Nick Swee, Jacey Fitzpatrick, and John Fitzpatrick.
30 Years Ago
October 12, 1989
Members of the Mapleton Ambulance Service met recently with the Mapleton City Council to request that the Administrator position and the Board of Directors be eliminated and for the group to elect its own officers. New officers elected are Rick Olge, President; Rose Jacobsen, Vice-President; and Linda Sanderson, Secretary, Treasurer, and Training Officer.
Michelle Bober of Omaha, Neb., was honored with a bridal shower on Sept. 24 at the home of Laura Weber, sister of the groom, who hosted the shower. Miss Bober is the bride elect of John Swanger and an Oct. 14, 1989, wedding is planned.
A telephone survey of 100 area residents will be conducted by Maple Valley Development Inc., to determine the need of Elderly Care Housing in Mapleton. This is also known as Assisted Living, geared for older adults who no longer can or wish to maintain their own homes.
40 Years Ago
October 11, 1979
Rhonda and Robin Castle and Patricia Haggerty, all of Mapleton, are members of the 90-piece Buena Vista College Marching Band, which performs at halftime for all home football games. The young ladies are members of the Band’s Flag Corps. Their parents are Mrs. Carla Haggerty and Mr. and Mrs. Gary Castle.
The Monona County Pork Producers and Porkettes will be serving their famous pork burgers in Mapleton, on Saturday, Oct. 13. October is National Pork Month, and the producers serve the special sandwiches to draw attention to their product.
Airman Douglas F. Seitzinger, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Seitzinger of Smithland, has been assigned to Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado after completing Air Force Basic Training.
50 Years Ago
October 9, 1969
Marie and Lawrence Gosch, owners of the Mapleton Hardware, will celebrate their 50 anniversary of being in business next week. They will be holding an anniversary sale to mark the event.
Coronation Ceremonies were held Wednesday evening at Maple Valley High School. Bill Rogers and Sharon Nelson were named King and Queen of Homecoming.
Dick Schrunk of Danbury made a hole-in-one at Willow Vale Golf Club recently. He was presented with a trophy by Club President Don Ladwig. This is the third hole-in-one trophy to be awarded at Willow Vale this year.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
October 14, 1999
St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charter Oak has received $450 from Lutheran Brotherhood through the Society’s Congregational Matching Funds program. The money matched the amount the congregation raised with an Easter breakfast, last April. St. John’s LYF will use the funds for the youth gathering.
The Charter Oak-Ute Junior High football team remained undefeated after a huge win over Exira, 59-6. The Bobcats scored nine touchdowns and rushed for over 300 yards. Terry Goslar led the offense, rushing for 209 yards on nine carries and scored five touchdowns. Tackling leaders were Wes Petersen, Terry Goslar, and Josh Rosburg.
30 Years Ago
October 12, 1989
On Sept. 23, the Webelos of Pack 439 held their Arrow of Light Ceremony at the Ricketts Community Building. Those receiving the awards are John Moellor, Eric Neddermeyer, Christopher Beeck, Chris Hennings, Kory Miller, Chad Ulmer, and Kyle Miller. The Arrow of Light is the highest award a boy can earn as a Cub Scout.
Deb Schnoor, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Schnoor of Charter Oak, has received a scholarship in the Masters Program in Cancer Nursing from the American Cancer Society for Graduate Nursing students.
40 Years Ago
October 12, 1979
Bobbi HInrichsen, son of Norma and Robert HInrichsen of Ute, won first place in the pedal tractor pull contest at Danbury Corn Days. He received a trophy for his winning pull of 350 lbs.
Coronation Ceremonies for Charter Oak-Ute Homecoming were held on Saturday night with Dean Staley and Marcy Goslar chosen as King and Queen. Other members of the Royal Court were Cheri Staley, Lori Petersen, Mickey Klinker, Nancy Mordhorst, Regina Schultz, Lana Petersen, David O’Neal, Todd Teut, Barry Kragel, Ron Throckmorton, and David Knutzen
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
October 14, 1999
Kay Reese and Mardella Andresen, representing the Alumni Association, presented a check to for $2,500 to the Immanuel Lutheran Pre-School Board. The money is to be used for educational purposes.
The United States Postal Service recently recognized Schleswig Postmaster Alan Teut for his 30 years of faithful service to the United States government. He has served for 27 years in the Schleswig Post Office and served three years in the United States Navy
30 Years Ago
October 12, 1989
Travis Bahnsen of Schleswig is a member of the 1989 Wayne State College football team. The 6-2, 208 lb. sophomore is a tight end for the Wildcats. Travis earned his varsity letter with the team as a freshman at Wayne State. He is the son of John and Arlis Bahnsen of Schleswig.
National School Lunch Week was observed Oct. 8-14, 1989. Cooks at the Schleswig School are Elvera Meseck with 14 years of employment, Florence Jepsen with 10 years of service, and Nancy Kline with three years.
40 Years Ago
October 11, 1979
Dr. Gary Polking and his wife, Clare, with hold an Open House at their new dental practice at 903 Valley View Drive on Saturday.
On Sept. 28, 1979, a special meeting was held to let the contract for the construction of the Schleswig Retirement Apartments. Petersen Construction of Schleswig, after negotiations with the Farmers Home Administration, and Otto Culver, the architect, were awarded the contract.
50 Years Ago
October 9, 1969
The Schleswig Fire Department held its monthly meeting on Oct. 2. Richard Sailer, owner of Dick’s Body Shop, joined the department, replacing Garlyn Lyman. Mr. Lyman resigned in July and has moved to Manila.
Members of the 1979 Schleswig High School Cross Country Team are Jerry Ernst, Brad Ernst, Randy Struck, Randy Wehner, Mike Korner, Keith Petersen, Larry Abbe, and Brad Hopp.
