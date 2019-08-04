Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
July 23, 2009
Family and friends have organized a benefit for the Mike Kluver to be held on July 24 at the Mapleton Community Center. Mike was injured in a tree cutting accident, in November 2008 and been unable to work since then. The funds raised will be used for medical and other expenses.
Jenna Hope Rosener, daughter of John and Angie Rosener of Schleswig, was baptized at the Immanuel Lutheran Church on July 12, 2009. Her sponsors were Melissa Thies, Craig Weier, and Mary Clark.
Jon Wimmer of Mapleton has received the George Rhea Scholarship Endowment for the 2009-2010 school year at South Dakota State University. He will be a freshman this fall, majoring in Agricultural Education. Jon is the son of Dale and Brenda Wimmer of Mapleton.
20 Years Ago
July 29, 1999
Henry Weifenbach of Mapleton is the last living worker who helped build the Mapleton swimming pool. He was employed, at age 16, through the Works Progress Administration Program in 1936. Henry says he never thought he would have grandchildren swimming in that pool.
Richard and Lois Schimmer of Danbury announce the engagement of their daughter, Debra, of Omaha, Neb., to Mark Barrett, son of Richard and Mary Barrett, of Omaha.
Tara Schwartzkopf has been named to the Dean’s List/Honor Roll for the spring semester, 1998-1999 academic year, at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. She is the daughter of Bryan and Colleen Schwartzkopf of Mapleton.
30 Years Ago
July 27, 1989
The Maple Valley School Board met with 334 people from the district on July 19 to discuss the future of the Maple Valley Community School District. Representatives of the Charter Oak-Ute, East Monona, Maple Valley, and Schleswig school districts have been discussing the possibility of all four districts combining into one large district.
Diane Ford, daughter of Jack and Grace Ford of Mapleton, was crowned Queen of the Monona County Fair Sunday night. Tracey Woodward, daughter of Roger and Jackie Woodward of Castana, was the 1989 Princess. Roslyn Melby, daughter of Maynard and Kay Melby of Moorhead, was chosen as Miss Congeniality.
Cyndi Hanson of Castana is one of 19 Iowans going on the United States-USSR Farm Youth Exchange Trip, Aug. 10-28, 1989. This is the first Iowa Peace Institute exchange of rural youth between Iowa and the Soviet Union.
40 Years Ago
July 26, 1979
Starting on July 1, 1979, a new Iowa law on five-cent refundable cans took effect to deal with litter and promote recycling of metal containers. Area merchants were given one month to rid their shelves of non-refundable containers. The law will take full effect on Aug. 1, 1979.
Voters in the Maple Valley Community School District will be asked to approve a 67.5-cent per thousand levy for maintenance and repair of school buildings. The issue will be on the ballot, along with the School Board Election, on Sept. 11, 1979.
A real, old-fashioned circus will visit Mapleton next month. The Circus Genoa is billed as America’s second largest circus and will be in Mapleton on Aug. 12.
50 Years Ago
July 24, 1969
Irven H. Walter, Mapleton mortician, attended a two-day course in Iowa City, recently. The course was to teach licensed morticians to prepare eyes from the dead for use by the Lions Eye Bank to restore sight to the blind.
Members of the Mapleton Library Board of Directors met with the Director of the Sioux City Public Libraries last week to discuss ideas and recommendations for the interior of the Mapleton Library. Those attending were Gary Thies, J. G. Whiting, O. P. Bennett, Irven Walter, C.G, Whiting, C. R. Brown, and R. J. Danner.
The Maple Valley Rebekah Lodge awarded a 50-year pin to Edna Zedicker at the July 11, 1969, meeting. Edna has served all of the lodge offices, is on the degree team, and is the Financial Secretary.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
July 29, 1999
Beatrice Choquet of France is visiting in the home of Marion and Renee Neddermeyer at Charter Oak. She is the fifth child of the Choquet family to spend time in the Neddermeyer home. The friendship between the two families began when the eldest son of the Choquets came as an exchange student eight years ago.
Two Charter Oak area residents competed in the Iowa Summer Games recently. Gehart Langholdt competed in bowling in the singles (handicap) and took first place with a 664. Faylene Paulsen also bowled in the singles (handicap) and won first place with a 690.
30 Years Ago
July 27, 1989
Lloyd Carlson Jr. graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy on June 23, 1989. He is a police officer in the West Des Moines Police Department. His parents are Lloyd and Margaret Carlson of Ricketts.
The Charter Oak-Ute Bobcats posted a 21-0 win over the Woodbine Tigerettes Tuesday night. Lynda Schau pitched the no-hitter.
40 Years Ago
July 27, 1979
Angela Marie Klaus, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Klaus of Ute, was baptized on July 22, 1979, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute by Rev. R. J. Leege. Her sponsors were Mr. and Mrs. Dale Meseck.
Allan Weiss took Grand Champion honors in Sheep Judging at the Charter Oak 4-H and FFA Achievement Days. Lee Magill was the Grand Champion in Hog Judging.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
July 29, 1999
Lenhardt Teut, long time Schleswig businessman, and his wife, Anna, were chosen King and Queen of the Schleswig Centennial Celebration. Opening ceremonies for the four-day event were held on July 22, 1999.
Kirk Christie of Schleswig has been named to the Dean’s List at Iowa State University for the spring 1999 semester. He graduated from the university in May 1999 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Studies and Agriculture Education.
30 Years Ago
July 27, 1989
Folks in Western Iowa will have a rare opportunity to hear the renowned, five-piece Timmnerhorst Band from Northern Germany. The band will have two performances in Schleswig on Aug. 4 and Aug. 6, 1989.
James E. Bral of Schleswig has graduated from the Iowa National Guard Primary Leadership Development Course at Camp Dodge. He is one of 153 guard members who attended the two-week course. James is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Bral.
40 Years Ago
July 26, 1979
Schleswig has a new dentist in town, the first since the mid 1940s. Dr. Gary Polking and his wife, Clare, have been busy getting their office building ready. Dr. Polking has a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Iowa. Mrs. Polking has three years of study remaining to become a licensed dentist.
Corey Neuhaus and Jeffery Thompson received the Boy Scouts’ highest rank at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor Sunday evening. Their parents are Mr. and Mrs. Robert Neuhaus and Mr. and Mrs. Don Thompson.
50 Years Ago
July 24, 1969
Linda Nelson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Les Nelson, and Karla Paulsen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eldo Paulsen, have been accepted at Stewarts School of Hairstyling in Sioux City.
Mr. and Mrs. Julius Rohwer of Schleswig observed their 50th wedding anniversary on July 16 at their home with a Mass offered by Father Dailey. Several callers visited in the afternoon and early evening.
