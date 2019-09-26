Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
September 24, 2009
The MVAO Rams competed in the Kuemper Cross Country Invitational held in Carroll. The boys varsity brought home the Class B winning title. The Rams had five runners finishing in the top 15. Ted Hanson placed second, Eric Koithan placed third, Bryon Utterback was fifth, Brad Davis placed 10th, and Austin Gothier was 15th.
Reverend Kathryn McDougal Spracklin is the new Pastor at the Charter Oak United Methodist Church. She began her service in 1975 and spent eight years as a Crisis Counselor for the Boys Town National Hotline.
The Soldier Lutheran Church celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Town Church on Sept. 13 as part of Rally Sunday. The parish was founded in 1870, and this is the fourth church the congregation has worshiped in, having been dedicated in May, 1969.
20 Years Ago
September 30, 1999
Jenni Welte and Ryan Gotto were crowned Queen and King of the MVAO Homecoming at Coronation Ceremonies Thursday evening. Other senior candidates were Missy Sadler, Michelle Hamers, Kattie Hamann, Justin Dean, Joe Seuntjens, and Adam LeFebvre,
Mr. and Mrs. Ron Coyle of Danbury announce the engagement of their daughter, Michelle, to Don Drees, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Drees of Mapleton. An Oct. 23, 1999, wedding is planned.
Dana Schroeder of Mapleton received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Morningside College at the close of the summer term. She is the daughter of Russell and Fanelda Westphalen of Kiron and a 1993 graduate of the Schleswig High School.
30 Years Ago
September 29, 1989
The Maple Valley School Board held its organizational meeting on Sept. 18. Jerry Koenigs, newly elected board member, was sworn in. Other board members are Roger Erlemeier, Gary Brouillette, David Rose, and Louis Reed.
Eight Clinton Community School Teachers were honored by the River City Chamber of Commerce for 25 years of service. Odelia Schrunk, daughter of Mrs. Frances Schrunk and the late Otto Schrunk of Mapleton, was among the honorees.
Janelle Wessling, daughter of Clem Jr. and Kay Wessling of Danbury, has been named by her classmates as a candidate for Homecoming Queen at Tarkio College, Tarkio, Mo.
40 Years Ago
September 27, 1979
Kent Hollrah of the Hoffman Insurance Agency has been attended the Fall Planning Conference of the Young Agents Committee of the Independent Insurance Agents of Iowa held in Des Moines recently. He was elected Chairman of the Young Agents Committee.
At a Winging Ceremony on Aug. 24, 1979, Lt. Junior Grade Jan Bennett was designated a Naval Aviator after completing 13 months of flight training. She will be the second female Naval Aviator to undergo Aircraft Qualifications. Jan is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. O.P. Bennett Jr. of Mapleton.
Pvt. James Anderson, son of Mrs. Marilyn Anderson and Gerald Anderson of Mapleton, has completed Army Basic Training, at Ft. Jackson, S.C. He will now receive additional training in mechanics at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland.
50 Years Ago
September 25, 1969
Mrs. Walter (Kathy Bell) Mayou and Adrian were honored with a farewell dinner at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lester Bell Jr. of Danbury. Mayou and her son will join Master Sgt. Mayou in Panama where they will be stationed for three years.
Shirley R. Kraft, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Kraft of Mapleton, and Neal W. Westendorf, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Westendorf of Smithland, exchanged marriage vows on Sept. 13, 1969, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton.
Army Specialist 4 David D. Moser, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald P. Moser of Danbury, has been assigned as a teletype equipment repairman in the 36th Signal Battalion Company in Vietnam.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
September 30, 1999
On Aug. 17, 1999, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Patty Judge presented 275 farm families with the Century Farm Award. Local families receiving the award are Gloria Garrett, Leonard and Peggy Pithan of Charter Oak, and Gary and Kandi Teut of Danbury.
Deanna Jepsen of Charter Oak’s entry in the Breeding Beef Division at the Clay County Fair was awarded a purple ribbon and also was selected as the District Reserve Champion Main Anjou High Percentage. She also received a purple ribbon for her entry in Market Beef. Fred Jepsen of Charter Oak won two blue ribbons in the Feeder Calf Division.
30 Years Ago
September 28, 1989
More than 100 members and guests were on hand to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Ute United Methodist Church. Two services were held, along with a fellowship meal, complete with a Centennial Cake. Former Pastors Jim Gubser and family and Rev. and Mrs. Wallace Parmer attended, along with District Superintendent, Don Callan. Reverend Jeff Dadisman is the current Pastor.
Charter Oak-Ute Elementary teachers Mary Ellen Keating, Corrine Ferguson, Ernest Poggensee, Wilma Neumann, and Sandi Mc Cartney attended the West Central Reading Council held Sept. 19 in Dunlap.
40 Years Ago
September 28, 1979
Mr. and Mrs. Dean Berens of Charter Oak are parents of a daughter, Leah Rebecca, born Sept. 11, 1979.
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Schneekloth of Shenandoah were overnight guests in the home of Eileen Hinrichsen and Mr. and Mrs. Randy Olson on Sunday night.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
September 30, 1999
The Schleswig Community School Board met Sept. 20. School Secretary Mardella Andresen swore in newly elected board member, Patti Miller, along with returning member, Rhonda Nemitz. Other board members are Carla Schoenfeld and Todd Jones.
Duane and Ellen Ernst were guest speakers at the Schleswig Library Brown Bag Luncheon on Sept. 22. The Ernsts lived in Germany for 30 years where he taught the children of American military personnel.
30 Years Ago
September 28, 1989
Henry Miller celebrated his eightieth birthday on Oct. 15, 1989, with an Open House at the Schleswig Community Building. The event was hosted by his sons, Ronald and Janette Miller of Schaller and Melvin and Donna Miller of Battle Creek, along with his six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Herman Kading of Denison and Mr. and Mrs. Merlin Umland announce the engagement and approaching marriage of Denise Kading and Randy Umland, both of Schleswig.
40 Years Ago
September 27, 1979
Bob West is the new office manager of Schleswig Sausage. He replaces Bill Cochrane, who is leaving the position to be the plant manager for Peck Meat Company in Milwaukee, Wis.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Nelson have recently moved their hardware business into their new building in Kiron. They will hold an open house in the near future.
50 Years Ago
September 25, 1969
Alvena Lohse and Anna Preul returned home Sunday, Sept. 14, after a six-month tour of Europe. They visited in France; Austria; Copenhagen, Denmark; The Black Forest in Switzerland; and attended the Tulip Festival in Holland.
More than 400 people attended the Open House held at the new junior high school and the remodeled high school in Schleswig on Sunday. The members of the High School Student Council and the High School Honor Society conducted the tours. Petersen Construction of Schleswig was the general contractor of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.