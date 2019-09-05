Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
September 10, 2009
A $13,000 investment in 2005 has been a good moneymaker for the Maple Valley FFA. The group purchased a laser engraver that year and has been engaged in a quite profitable business since then. They have engraved ornaments, plastic items, leather, glass, just about anything that will fit in the machine.
The Mapleton Rotary Club held a Brats Feed on Aug. 21. The money raised will got to restoring the three Mapleton signs on the outskirts of town.
Ryan Sulsberger of Mapleton competed this past summer in the Nebraska Junior PGA Tour, traveling to towns in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska. He won the Dodge Riverside Tournament in Council Bluffs with a score of 75.
20 Years Ago
September 9, 1999
The First State Insurance Agency in Mapleton welcomes Marsha Craig as a new servicing agent. She is a longtime resident of Mapleton and for the past 13 years has worked in the insurance field in the Sioux City area.
Opal N. Olson FIC, Field Representative for Royal Neighbors of America, was a delegate to the 71st Iowa Fraternal Convention, held in Des Moines on Aug. 26. She also attended the 49th Chapter of FIC on Aug. 27.
The Mapleton Rotary Club has selected Nicole McGrain as its Student of the Month. Along with her numerous school and community activities, Nicole has been employed at Maple Heights for one and a half years. She is doing her business internship for BPA at Maier Pharmacy. Nicole is the daughter of Ron and Trudy McGrain of Mapleton.
30 Years Ago
September 7, 1989
Pastor E. E. Greene of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Soldier Township is retiring and will give his farewell sermon on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Jodi Bumsted, daughter of Jerry and Cecelia Bumsted of Mapleton, will graduate from the American Institute of Business in Des Moines on Sept. 10, 1989. She will receive and Associate of Business Degree with an Executive Secretary Legal Major.
Cheri Hardison has been appointed the Monona County Extension Director/Home Economics, effective Sept. 1, 1989. She joined the Monona County Extension Service in May 1977 as the 4-H and Youth Leader for Monona and Crawford Counties.
40 Years Ago
September 6, 1979
Grant Armstrong of Danbury has become a part-owner and Vice President of Walter Funeral Home in Mapleton. He has been employed at the business for the past four years.
Randy Uhl and his wife, Susan, of Orlando, Fla., are guests of his parents, Howard and Bev Uhl, in Mapleton. An Open House reception will be held for friends and relatives on Sept. 9 at the Howard Uhl home.
The Mapleton Rotary Club, with help from several other programs, is launching a “Vial of Life” project in Mapleton. The program will ensure that medical personnel will have needed information when responding to an emergency call in the event no one is able to provide it.
50 Years Ago
September 4, 1969
Mike Myers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Keith Myers of Mapleton, is one of 20 returning lettermen to the Wartburg College football team. He is a sophomore at Wartburg.
Army Sgt. Dwight T. Moser of Danbury, a patient at the 24th Evacuation Hospital, near Long Binh, Vietnam, was visited by America’s First Lady Patricia Nixon during her recent visit to Vietnam. Dwight is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Moser.
Candice Collins of Danbury, a sophomore at the University of Iowa, has been selected to receive a Student Aid Scholarship for the 1969-1970 academic year. The scholarship is awarded to students with above average academic records and will pay part or all full resident tuition.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
September 2, 1999
The Charter Oak-Ute High School Choir has acquired new robes, for a nominal fee, from Wayne State University. Thanks are owed to Lynette Thies, who helped to organize the acquisition, and to Wayne State University.
Marine Pvt. Bradley T Homolka, son of Pauline Bobert of Charter Oak, recently reported for duty with the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines, 2nd Marine Division, at Camp Lejeune, N.C.
30 Years Ago
September 7, 1989
Boy Scout Troop 439 performed several community service tasks at the Ricketts Community Center last week. Scouts trimmed trees and worked on playground equipment. Scouts, parents, and leaders who participated are Andy Kuhlmann, Jeremiah Nelson, Chris Beeck, John Moellor, Kent Seieroe, Chad Ulmer, Karlene Beeck, Randy Ulmer, Steve Claussen, Steve Beeck, Linda Seieroe, Pastor Bob Hines, Wanda Moellor, Don Kuhlmann, and Dennis Moellor.
Stephanie Jo Larson, daughter of John and Joleen Larson of Ute, was baptized on Sept. 3 at the Charter Oak United Methodist Church. Her sponsors were Todd Hunter, Michael Kuhlmann, Heather Hicks, Amy Dumond, and Lisa Dumond.
40 Years Ago
September 7, 1979
The closing of the worship service at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charter Oak last Sunday marked the beginning of groundbreaking for a new parsonage.
The Ute Tennis Courts are one step closer to completion with the installation of the fence. On Sept. 1, approximately 30 volunteers donated their time for this project. Launderville Construction will apply the color coat and lines next week.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
September 9, 1999
Dr. M. U. Broers was the winner of both the A. J. Sinn and E. J. Stoltenberg trophies at the Men’s Club Tournament held on Labor Day at the Schleswig Golf Club. The Sinn trophy is for the best golfer over age 65, and the Stoltenberg trophy for the best golfer over 55.
Imelda Thams was honored on her birthday by the Farmerettes Club. The event was hosted by Eva Bielenberg and Lorraine Gierstorf with a potluck lunch brought by the guests.
30 Years Ago
September 7, 1989
Returning letterwinners to the Schleswig/Ricketts 1989 Volleyball season are Danette Wood, Stacie Struck, Stacy Schultz, Trudi Kastner, Stacey Roecker, and Stephanie Namanny.
The Crawford County Soil Conservation District held its annual Awards Banquet on Aug. 29. Delbert and Ramona Gierstorf of Schleswig won the Iowa Awards Plaque for best new cooperation in the SCS program.
40 Years Ago
September 6, 1979
The Huebner Funeral Home, under the direction of David Jackson, has announced plans to build a new funeral home in Schleswig. The exact location and starting date are not yet available. The Huebner Funeral home will continue to operate at its present location in Schleswig until completion of the new structure.
A large crane from Jack Boeck Construction of Manilla placed a two-and-one-half ton tower on the Farmers State Bank in Schleswig last week. The bank is being remodeled in German style architecture.
50 Years Ago
September 4, 1969
The official opening and ribbon cutting for the Schleswig-Mapleton highway will be held on Sept. 10. The Mapleton Club and Schleswig Businessmen’s Club are co-sponsoring the opening ceremonies. The paving of five miles in Soldier Township to the Monona County line completed the 18-mile road.
Miss Vicki Else was honored with a bridal shower Wednesday evening at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Parlors. Hostesses were Mrs. Harvey Mohr, Mrs. Ray Schmidt, Mrs. William J. Petersen, and Mrs. Roland Struck.
