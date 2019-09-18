Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
September 17, 2009
Dale Wimmer, who ran unopposed, was re-elected to the Maple Valley School Board in District 4. Current board member Mindi Reed received 29 write in votes, and has agreed to serve another term. In the Charter Oak-Ute election, Valeta Pautsch and William Magill were re-elected.
The Siouxland Community Blood Drive was held in Mapleton on Sept. 9 with 28 pints collected. Milestone donors are Alice Kluver with 13 gallons, Marshall Sohm with 19 gallons, and Raymond Rosener, eight gallons.
Angie Christian has been appointed the new Monona County Executive Director for the Farm Service Agency Office in Onawa. She has been employed with FSA for the past 10 years.
20 Years Ago
September 23, 1999
Frances Schmeling was chosen as the Mapleton Community Club’s “Outstanding Citizen” at this year’s Harvest Festival. She was chosen by a unanimous vote of the Community Club board of directors.
The 1999 Motor Ioway Tour will bring 200 vintage cars to Mapleton on Oct. 7. The pre-1975 vehicles will include cars, trucks, military vehicles, and others. Mapleton will be a morning stop on the 1,000-mile tour of Northwest Iowa.
Six people have filed papers for three open seats on the Mapleton City Council. Those taking out papers are Tom Martin, Curtis Hesse, Tom McNamara, Tony Davis, Benita Uhl, and Donna Shaw. Ray Friedrichsen and Tom DeLance have returned their papers for Mayor.
30 Years Ago
September 21, 1989
Jim and Wanda Jensen of Castana hosted their annual barbeque for Wanda’s bowling team on Saturday night. Those attending were Ben and Linda English, Mike and Dorothy Johnson, Lois Mahoney, and Cyndi Byrne.
Maurice and Wanda Zediker of Mapleton returned Wednesday from a three-week, 6,000-mile trip to Montana, Washington, and Canada. They attended the wedding of their grandson, Greg Zediker, and Tami Yates in Blaine, Wash.
Brian Plautz and Marrissa Stueland were chosen King and Queen of the Maple Valley High School Homecoming at coronation ceremonies Monday evening.
40 Years Ago
September 20, 1979
The school bond issue, which was on the ballot at the recent school board election, was defeated. There were 635 no votes to 119 yes for the issue.
Moonlight Madness, an annual event in Mapleton, was held Thursday evening with local salespeople competing in a costume contest. This year’s winners were Tom Behrendsen of the Mapleton Food Market and Judy Dean of Van’s.
It was announced this week that members of the Mapleton Rotary Club will be going door to door on the next two Mondays to inform citizens of the “Vial of Life” program.
50 Years Ago
September 18, 1969
Wayne (Red) Ortner was recently appointed as a Field Underwriter for the New York Life Insurance Company. Wayne operated the International Harvester Dealership in Mapleton for 15 years. He has been employed the past two years with American Cyanimid and Agfood Chemicals in Danbury.
Dennis A. Palm, son of Mrs. Edna Palm of Danbury, has been promoted to Army Specialist 5, at Ft. Carson, Colo. He is a senior tracked vehicle mechanic in CO C, 2nd Battalion, of the 69th Infantry Brigade’s 133rd Infantry.
Laura Naulteus, Mapleton Town Clerk, attended the Municipal Finance Officers Association meeting in Des Moines Sept. 9-10. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Association.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
September 23, 1999
The 450 crosses, which are displayed on the lawn at the home of Robert and Lana Schreiber near Ricketts, are sponsored by the Lutheran Churches of the Triple Parish. They are in displayed in support of Lutherans for Life.
Charter Oak-Ute Football Players of the Week are Tanner Ulmer and Aron Hoffmeier. In Friday night’s game, Tanner made COU’s only touchdown, while Aron made six tackles, with three solos.
30 Years Ago
September 21, 1989
Nearly 200 residents of Ricketts and the rural area were forced to leave their homes Friday morning when a propane gas line ruptured. A road grader struck the line of liquid propane south of Ricketts. The Ricketts Fire Department was assisted by fire and rescue units from Schleswig, Charter Oak, Mapleton, Dow City, and Denison. Residents were allowed to return home after approximately four hours.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, Soldier Township, closed the last two services of its Centennial Year on Sunday, Sept. 3. The morning service was conducted by Reverend Donald Kapfer, and Reverend E. E. Greene and Reverend Wally Schulz spoke at the afternoon service. A Centennial Quilt made by Luann Mesenbrink of Denison was auctioned, with $700 raised for the Centennial Fund.
40 Years Ago
September 21, 1979
A salad supper and style show, sponsored by the Ute Rec Club, was held last week as a fundraiser for the new tennis courts with 250 people attending the event at the Ute Town and Country Club. Fashions shown were from The Vault, Village Small, Saturday Night of Gals, and Saturday Night for Guys.
The Summer Afternoon Delight bowling league gave out its awards Friday night. First team honors went to Joan Ohlmeier, Linda Mauch, Colleen Owens, and Darlene Mauch. Second team winners were Denise Carlson, Becky Pierick, Debbie Spiegel, and Robin Carstens.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
September 23, 1999
The first annual Crawford/Ida Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk was held at Yellowsmoke Park on Sept. 18 with nearly 100 people participating. Kathy Struck took top honors in funds raised with donations of $364. Jace Schmidt was the winner in the youth division, raising $149. Among the many volunteers for the event were the local Beef Producers, who were grilling burgers, and the Westside First Responders.
A two-person Ryder Cup Tournament was held on Sept. 19 at the Schleswig Golf Club. Gaylen Ferry and his son, Todd, won the Championship Round with a score of 111.
30 Years Ago
September 21, 1989
Jeff Grill will be competing on the South Dakota State University college rodeo team in several rodeos during 1989-1990. Jeff is a junior at South Dakota State University, Brookings, S.D. He is the son of Bruce and Mary Jo Grill of Schleswig.
The Schleswig-Ricketts Hawks defeated Woodbine, 27-12, Friday night in a Boyer Valley Conference game. Dane Lee scored two touchdowns in the second half. Layne Gronau added 96 yards on three carries as the Hawks rushed 268 yards.
40 Years Ago
September 20, 1979
Todd Neuhaus and Jeff Thompson, who recently earned Eagle Scout rank, have been presented with a bronze palm. The award is given to scouts who earn an extra five merit badges and must wait three months after the rank of Eagle Scout is attained.
A little of the town of Schleswig’s history disappeared last week as the old Blacksmith Shop was torn down. The building was built in 1899 and was presently owned by Johannes Gosch. It was one of the oldest buildings in town. The property will be the site of the new Huebner Funeral Home.
50 Years Ago
September 18, 1969
Kevin Lafrentz showed the Grand Champion pen of five at the Schleswig Calf and Conservation Show last weekend. Reserve Grand Champion pen honors went to Marc Winsor. Connie Hopp received Reserve Champion for her pen of Herefords. Cindy and Nancy Bechen won Reserve Champion for their pen of Angus. The awards were presented to the winners Saturday. The trophies were donated by Farmers State Bank, Bumann Cattle Company, and the Schleswig Hog Market.
Miss Sheryl Morgan was honored with a bridal shower on Sept. 7. Hostesses were Mrs. Francis Quandt, Mrs. Tom Murphy, Mrs. John Namanny, Mrs. Fred Burr, and Miss Marjorie Quandt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.