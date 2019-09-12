Monona County Supervisor, Russell Hasbrouck is cutting the first half of the ribbon that officially opened the hard surfaced county road connecting Mapleton and Schleswig. Crawford County Supervisor, Otto Kuehl awaits his turn to cut the last half of the ribbon. Holding the ribbon behind Kuehl is Leonhardt Schultz, president of the Schleswig businessmen’s club. The Mapleton club and the Schleswig Businessmen’s club jointly sponsored the road opening ceremony. Speakers were Jewel Waugh, Monona County Representative; Frank Crabb, Crawford County Representative and Robert Barry of the State Highway Commission. Following the ceremony on the county line a steak supper was held at Willow Vale Golf Club.