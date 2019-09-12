Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
September 10, 2009
The Professional Educators of Iowa have presented a $200 check to Mary Jo Hanson, Maple Valley Elementary School Teacher, for her classroom needs. Hansen entered a contest at the Iowa State Fair in hopes of winning the funds.
The Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams participated in their first meet on Sept. 1. The boys team earned second place in the meet. Leading the Rams were Ted Hanson and Bryon Utterback, who placed third and fourth, respectively.
John and Kaley Lehan are parents of a son, Chase William, born Aug. 20, 2009. Grandparents are Bill and Kim Creese of Ute and Mike and Mary Lehan of Dunlap.
20 Years Ago
September 16, 1999
Maple Valley Development Inc. hosted a reception for Dr. Tom Skan at the Willow Vale Golf Club on Sept. 8. Dr. Skan is a new physician at the Maple Valley Medical Clinic.
Thomas Forbes of Mapleton has received the Alumni and Friends Scholarship from the American Institute of Business in Des Moines. He enrolled this fall with a Business Administration and Agricultural Business major.
Steve and Lorraine Davis and Louise Kirkpatrick announced recently that they have joined their two catering firms. The new business will be known as Wild West Catering.
30 Years Ago
September 14, 1989
The dedication of the Martin Luther Group Home for Monona County, located in Mapleton, was held on Sept. 10, 1989. Tom Hoff, Administrator for Harrison and Monona County Homes, conducted the program. Pastor Walter Fruehling, President and CEO of Martin Luther Homes, was the guest speaker.
Louis Reed of Castana has been appointed by the Maple Valley School Board to fill the seat previously held by Craig Russie, who has moved from the area. Reed’s term will expire in the fall of 1990.
Myra Kaye Hopkins, daughter of Bill Sr. and Wilma Hopkins of Mapleton, and Jerry Lee Hayden, son of Eldon and Carol Rayevich and the late Jerry Hayden, were married on Sept. 9, 1989.
40 Years Ago
September 13, 1979
The law firm of Gaukel and Nevins of Mapleton has announced that Maurice M. Drea is now associated with the firm. He is a native of Oto and received his Juris Dr. from the Creighton University School of Law in 1977.
A bridal shower in honor of Peg Scoles was held recently at the Shirley Hesse home. Peg will become the bride of Rick Hanner on Sept. 15, 1979.
The Mapleton Churches Softball League finished it season on Labor Day weekend, with the Church of Christ winning first place. A potluck supper was held on Sunday for members of all four churches with nearly 300 people attending. League members were the Church of Christ, St. Matthew’s Lutheran, St. Mary’s Catholic, and St. John’s Methodist churches.
50 Years Ago
September 11, 1969
Pfc. Donald Collins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Collins of Danbury, has been awarded the Bronze Star with V. Device. The award was presented on Sept. 3, 1969, at Fitzsimmons General Hospital in Denver, Colo. Pfc. Collins received the award for heroism in action on July 2, 1969, in Vietnam.
Airman Don Koenigs, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Koenigs of Mapleton, returned home last week after completing a mechanics course at Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois where he graduated with honors. Airman Koenigs is a member of the 185th Tactical Air Guard in Sioux City.
The total enrollment at the Maple Valley School for 1969 is 1,033, including the Mapleton, Danbury, and Castana centers. There are 520 students in kindergarten to sixth grades, 154 in junior high, and 358 in high school.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
September 16, 1999
The Hunter Texaco Station in Ute will soon be closing its doors. Dillion Hunter, who has owned the business for 40 years, is retiring. Dillion and his wife, Pat, wish to thank everyone who supported their business over the years.
The Annual COUGA Golf Tournament was held on Sept. 4 at the Willow Vale Golf Club in Mapleton. Dave Bartels won the COUGA Medalist Championship and Trophy. The Handicap Championship and Runner-Up went to Jeff Hageman. COUGA 18 and Handicap Championship was won by Chad Goslar.
30 Years Ago
September 14, 1989
The Hoffman Agency in Charter Oak celebrated 25 years in business with an open house and barbecue on Sept. 7. An estimated 550 people attended.
Mr. and Mrs. Tom Andersen of Madrid are parents of a son, Nathan Lloyd, born Sept. 6, 1989. He is joined at home by brothers, Dustin and Tyler. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Aronson of Ute and Mr. and Mrs. Harry Andersen of Soldier.
40 Years Ago
September 14, 1979
The Pow Wow held on Labor Day in Ute, sponsored by the Ute Fire Department, was a big success. The auction generated $9,000, and $3,000 was raised from the barbecue and refreshment garden. The money will go to the ambulance fund.
The COUGA Classic Golf Tournament was held on Labor Day at Willow Vale Golf Club in Mapleton. Tim Hupke was the Medalist Champion, Jim Watke received the Sportsmanship Trophy, Gary Price was the Handicap winner, and Bill Petersen received second place, Handicap.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
September 16, 1999
The honor of Best of Show at the Clay County Fair Wine Competition was again earned by a member of the Schleswig Wine Club. Norm Rossow, a former Schleswig resident and long-time wine club member, received the honor for his entry of a Washington Sweet Red Grape wine.
Stacey Clausen of Schleswig has joined the law firm of Foulsten and Siefken LLP in Wichita, Kan. She is a 1987 graduate of the Schleswig High School, received her undergraduate degree from Buena Vista College, and her MBA and Juris Dr. degrees from the University of Iowa.
30 Years Ago
September 14, 1989
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be a featured attraction on Sept. 24 at the Sioux Gateway Aviation Expo 89. Bryan Thompson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Thompson of Schleswig, an Instructor Air Surveillance Technician from Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., will be in Sioux City as a member of the Airborne Warning and Control System during the Expo.
Derek Johannsen won the Grand Championship for his Pen of Five at the Schleswig Five Calf Show. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Craig Johannsen. Reserve Grand Champion for a Pen of Five was won by Leta Gosch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leon Gosch.
40 Years Ago
September 13, 1979
Curtis Larson, Sue Finsdrom, Carmen Moller, and Glee Hedstrom, all of Kiron, left this week to attend Bethel College, St. Paul, Minn.
Little Adam Schwatken was the winner of the Big Wheel given away by the Schleswig Jaycettes at the Calf Show. Adam is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ron Schwatken of Schleswig.
50 Years Ago
September 11, 1969
Evelyn Aldag, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Aldag of Schleswig, is now employed at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Sioux City. She is a graduate of the Western Iowa Tech course in Practical Nursing.
Judy McCollugh, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dick McCollugh of Denison, and Douglas Gronau, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Gronau of Kiron, exchanged wedding vows on Aug. 29, 1969, at the First Presbyterian Church in Vail.
