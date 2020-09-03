Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
September 9, 2010
The Reese Homestead, settled by R. T. Reese in 1856, located north of Turin on Larpenteur Road, will now be part of a public conservation area. The Iowa National Heritage Foundation has purchased the property from the Reese family heirs and will eventually transfer it to the Monona County Conservation Board and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Gil Leach, the historian for the Ring Family, the original owners of Ring House, is visiting in Mapleton this week. Leach’s involvement in the Ring House project has provided an immense amount of information that was not available locally. He also encouraged members of the Ring Family to donate valuable heirlooms for display at the house. David Ring, a great-nephew of William Ring, has joined Leach in promoting and supporting the Ring House.
A county highway near Ute has been selected for the Monona County location of the Burma Shave styled signs, a project being done by Our Iowa Magazine. The Ute Community Club sponsored having the signs located near Ute. Club members who installed the signs on Aug. 30 are Randy Mohr, Tammy Mohr, Gary Goslar, Don Petersen, Mark Bretthauer, Amy Meseck, Don Seufert. and Dolly Goslar.
20 Years Ago
September 7, 2000
The Lyon Publishing Company will be launching a new website sometime this month. The site will bring users more features than the original model, which was started two years ago. In August, there were 3,000 visitors to the site and 16,000 page views.
Practice got underway last week for one 115 kids who are taking part in the Valley Soccer League of Mapleton. The new activity is for ages 4 to 13, and there will be 13 teams. The idea for a soccer league was brought up this summer, and it quickly snowballed. Plans were made, fields built, and kids signed up in a matter of weeks.
The Monona County Tourism Committee met Sept. 12 at Timber Ridge Lodge near Castana. Those attending had the opportunity for a short hay rack ride with Richard Bumann giving a tour of some of the trails through the property.
30 Years Ago
September 6, 1990
Several Mapleton Boy Scouts and their leaders returned recently from a trip to the Philmont National Scout Ranch near Cimarron, N.M. Those who made the trip are Richard Kueny, James Brenden, Thomas Uhl, Reuben Warren, Ron Kueny, Matt Fitzpatrick, P. C. Fitzpatrick, Scoutmaster Ed Maier, Dan Tierney, Gene Barber, and Chris Miekle.
Howard and Annette Smeller of Sioux Center announce the engagement of their daughter, Aliane, to Brian Scoles, son of Grant and Shirley Scoles of Mapleton.
Maple Valley Football Cheerleaders this year are Misty Chandler, Carey Burson, Kristi Rude, Jennifer Engelke, Beth Erlemeier. and Becky Schleis.
40 Years Ago
September 4, 1980
A solution to the problems that the Maple River is causing the Mapleton area, none of which are new, may finally be in sight. Mayor Davis and Mike McGrane met with State Representative Warren Johnson, along with officials from the Iowa Department of Transportation on Aug. 27. Several solutions to the erosion problem were proposed and discussed.
Eight young men from the Mapleton Community took part in a “first time ever” program, offered by the Iowa National Guard. The program gave them a chance to take their active military training during the summer before their senior year of high school, and then finish it after graduation. Those who participated were Ben Krusen, Pete Steinbach, Carl Maas, Perry Steinbach, George Babb, Dean Fritz, Bruce Schelm, and Denis Flannery.
The Junior 76’ers, a Federated Women’s Club, held its first meeting of the new year on Sept. 11 at the Castana Church. Evelyn Grant and Marge Erickson were co-hostesses. Cathy Hanson was in charge of the program, and the new Superintendent of Maple Valley Schools, Mr. Webner, was the guest speaker.
50 Years Ago
September 3, 1970
Kenneth Nielsen of Kansas City, Mo., a former resident of Castana, was recently named Vice-President of Farmland Industries Inc., which is the head of Co-operative Organizations throughout the United States. Nielsen is a graduate of Iowa State University and taught Vocational Agriculture in Castana and Mapleton High Schools for several years.
A son, Kevin Anthony, was born to Mr. and Mrs. Ace Schrunk of Mapleton on Aug. 21, 1970.
Mr. and Mrs. Tim Elliott returned home recently from Michigan where they visited in the home of their daughter and family. They also attended commencement exercises at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. The Elliott’s daughter, Mrs. Ed (Mary) Turner, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
September 7, 2000
The Willow Modern Homemakers held a surprise party for Virgil and Barb Magill, on the occasion of their 50th wedding anniversary Wednesday evening. Those attending were Emil and Vernette Bielfeldt, Paul and Doris Kuhlmann, Leonard and Evelyn Kruse, LaVerne and Joann Creese, Edna Johannsen, Vicki Magill, Vernon and Bernice Kuhlmannn, and Edgar Kuhlmann.
Alice Gosch of Castana has been invited by the Famous Poets Society to attend the Sixth Annual Poetry Convention in Las Vegas, Nev. She will be presented with the Alice I. Gosch Poet of the Year Medallion for her poem, “A Heart Full of Song.” Alice has had poem published in World of Poetry, The National Library of Poetry, Famous Poems of America and Sparrowgrass.
30 Years Ago
September 6, 1990
David Balla has been assigned to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charter Oak for a 1990-1991 Vicarage. David and his wife, Elizabeth, are both graduates of Concordia River Forest and native of Chicago.
Cpl. Steve Olson has been awarded both the Army Achievement Medal and the Army Commendation Medal while serving at Ft. Bragg, N.C. He has been selected as one of 189 out of 2,000 applicants to attend the United States Military Academy Prep School. Cpl. Olson is the grandson of Roy and Dorothy Lindley of Ute.
40 Years Ago
September 6, 1980
Scott Gollhofer of Charter Oak recently received a Bachelor of Science degree from Northwest Missouri State University.
Three Charter Oak-Ute Elementary students were presented with pins and award certificates from the Tenth International Children’s Art Exhibition. They are Julie Hennings, Lynda Schau, and Angie Meints.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
September 7, 2000
On Friday, Sept. 1, the first through fourth grades of the Schleswig Community School participated in a bicycle rodeo. Crawford County Sheriff Deputy Troy Kluender and Officer Robert Hurley of the Iowa State Patrol conducted inspections of the youngster’s bicycles. The event was sponsored by State Farm Insurance.
More than 700 degrees were awarded at the Iowa State University Summer Commencement held Aug. 5, 2000. Sarah R. Gierstorf of Schleswig received a Bachelor of Science degree in Community Health Education, and Erica R. Hansen received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.
30 Years Ago
September 6, 1990
A reorganization meeting of the Board of Directors of the Farmers State Bank in Schleswig was held recently. Officers elected are E. W. Claussen, Chairman; L. G. Clausen, President; Jon F. Sailer, Senior Vice-President and Cashier; Alan H. Sedore, Vice President; Wayne Kuhlmann, Vice President and Office Manager; Steve Claussen, Vice President; Vanessa Zimmer, Operations Officer; and Evelyn Knop, Assistant Manager.
Jeff Grill of Schleswig has been named a recipient of an $800 Moorman’s Manufacturing Company Scholarship by the College of Agriculture and Biological Sciences at South Dakota State University in Brookings for the 1990-1991 academic year. He is a Junior Agricultural Extension major and the son of Bruce and Mary Jo Grill of Schleswig.
40 Years Ago
September 4, 1980
Fire destroyed a 190x42 confinement building for laying hens on the Kevin Lafrentz farm early Saturday. The Schleswig and Kiron Fire Departments responded to the blaze. The building had not been used since February when all the chickens were sold.
Vicar Michael Sharp of Flint, Mich., began a one-year vicarage on Aug. 6 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig. He is studying at the Concordia Theological Seminary at Ft. Wayne, Ind. He will complete his final year after his Vicarage.
50 Years Ago
Septembrer 3, 1970
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Krohnke and Beth entertained a group of relatives and friends at the bank basement last Sunday. Beth showed slides of her European trip this summer. She visited the countries of Greece, Italy, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Scotland, England, Ireland, and the Netherlands.
Mrs. Henrietta Baker was honored on her 90th birthday with an Open House at the bank basement in Schleswig. Her three children, Paul, Elsie (Mrs. Oscar Moellor), and Hilda, along with her husband, Albert. Her grandsons, Palmer and Orrin Moellor, hosted the open house.
