Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
September 30, 2010
Build a Wildlife Area (BAWA) funds were approved for a project in Western Iowa’s Loess Hills during a recent Iowa Pheasants Forever State Council meeting held in in July. The Loess Hills Pheasants Forever was awarded $20,000 on behalf of the Monona County Conservation Board. The area near Turin will be intended for public hunting and wildlife education.
An original play, “Racing Through Thirty Years of Drama,” will be presented at the Charter Oak-Ute High School on Nov. 5-6. Students will be teaming up with alumni to focus on glimpses of past productions since Ms. Lincoln is retiring this year. Also, to emphasize the drama aspect of school life, each class is invited to decorate a table dedicated to their class year under the tutelage of Ms. Lincoln. On Nov. 6, there will be an “After the Play Party” at the Charter Oak Community Building. All funds raised will be donated to the Charter Oak-Ute Education Foundation.
Dan Wardell, host of IPTV’s Kid’s Club, made a special trip to visit the Maple Valley Elementary School on Sept. 16. He read his favorite book, “There’s a Rumble in the Jungle,” to the students. His reading brought each animal to life and made them jump off the pages. Wardell encouraged the students to turn off their television sets, play outside, and read a good book.
20 Years Ago
September 28, 2000
Steve Oberg, Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Schools Superintendent, was the lucky winner of the “kiss the pig,” contest held at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Mapleton on Sunday. The contest was a fundraiser to help the youth group to attend the gathering to be held in New Orleans next year. Four people had volunteered to try to win a chance to kiss the pig, Doug Hageman, Steve Oberg, Pastor Scott Fiege, and Dr. Curtis Hesse. Supt. Oberg collected the most donations out of the total of $600 raised.
Larry and Deb Schoenfeld, together with Dan and Devon Schoenfeld, announce the addition of a son/brother, Zach Allen Schoenfeld, to their family through adoption on Sept. 18, 2000. Zach was honored at a “welcome to the family dinner” on Sunday, Sept. 24.
Andrew Fiege, son of Pastor Scott and Karen Fiege of Mapleton, is among recipients of a Presidential Scholarship at the University of North Dakota. The scholarship is awarded to high school seniors who rank among the top on half of one percent of college students in the nation, based on school performance and aptitude test results.
30 Years Ago
September 27, 1990
Mapleton Progress Inc., the owner of Maple Heights Nursing Home, has announced plans to expand and remodel the public and administrative areas of the facility. The front dining area will be enlarged by 300 square feet, the administrative and nursing areas will be re-designed, and a new porch and solarium will be added.
The Maple Valley School Board held its annual reorganization meeting on Sept. 18. Two newly-elected board members, Louis Reed and Tom McBride, join current board members, Roger Erlemeier, Jerry Koenigs, and David Rose.
The Mapleton American Legion sponsored a breakfast on Sunday to benefit the area D.A.R.E. program. Four hundred people turned out to support this exciting local program. The Knights of Columbus and Woodmen of the World made one hundred dollar donations.
40 Years Ago
September 25, 1980
Robin Schincke, daughter of Mrs. Mary Schincke, was chosen Queen of the 1980 Corn Days celebration. Other members of the Royal Court were first runner-up, Shawn Kingsbury, daughter of Dick and Karen Kingsbury; second runner-up, Heidi Seuntjens, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clair Seuntjens; third runner-up, Renee Welte, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Welte; and fourth runner-up, Anita Clausen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Clausen.
Farmers over a large area were hit by two late season storms last weekend – one early Saturday morning and another on Saturday afternoon. Both storms brought hail and high winds, destroying crops and adding to the already sad harvest outlook.
John and Betty Riddle are the new owners of Alex’s Bakery in Mapleton. The business will now be known as Betty’s Coffee Shop and Bakery and will be open for breakfast and luncheons.
50 Years Ago
September 24, 1970
Captain Robert Sanchez and Master Sgt. Richardson of the United States Army Advisory Group, Sioux City, presented the Silver Star, along with numerous other medals and awards, posthumously, to Pvt. First Class Charles Johnson for gallantry in action in the Republic of Vietnam on Dec. 7, 1969. Mrs. Johnson and her son, Jeffery, accepted the medals and awards. Pvt. Johnson is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Everett Johnson of Mapleton, who were also present when the awards were presented.
An Open House will be held at the Castana Community Building on Oct. 4 for personnel of the Castana Telephone Company, which will no longer exist after Sept. 30, 1970. Those being honored are Amanda Lenter, telephone operator for 56 years; Minnie Nelson, telephone operator for 31; Theodore Powers, employee for 53; and Bess Nutt, telephone operator since 1957.
Jan Bennett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. O. P. Bennett Jr. of Mapleton, was initiated into the Ninety Niners, an International Women’s Flying Organization, at Fairfield last Sunday. The organization is for licensed women pilots, and Miss Bennett is the youngest member in the state of Iowa and the Five State District.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
September 28, 2000
Shelly Renae Goslar of Charter Oak received an associate of business degree in Microcomputer Specialty and Accounting at the AIB College of Business in Des Moines on Sept. 17, 2000.
Members of the Charter Oak-Ute Drill Team this year are Maria Melby, Kaley Creese, Sophia Magill, Cherie Goslar, Leisha Kunze, and Emily Meseck, all seniors; Brianna Olson and Jennifer Dorale, juniors; and Ivy Ulmer, a freshman. Sandy Dorale is the team sponsor.
30 Years Ago
September 27, 1990
John Head of the Berne Coop Association in Ute was honored recently for his leadership in the agriculture industry during a meeting held by the American Cyanamid Company. He was nominated to the American Cyanamid 1990 Leadership Council for his commitment to the agriculture business.
Lynda Schau, a student at Charter Oak-Ute, is one of 24 Iowa art students to have their decals selected in the “Design a Decal” competition, sponsored by the ISEA and Art Educators of Iowa. Lynda’s decal will be featured on decal sheets being distributed to teachers throughout the state of Iowa.
40 Years Ago
September 27, 1980
A family reunion was held last Friday evening at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Shipley in Ute. It was the first time in several years that Floyd Shipley and his brothers and sisters, George Shipley, Bruce Shipley, Madge Dorscher, and Sadie Mahler, had been together.
Mr. and Mrs. Hans Schau of Charter Oak were weekend visitors in the home of Professor and Mrs. Charles Ore and family in Seward, Neb.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
September 28, 2000
The Schleswig German Band has been in existence for 50 years, and while members have come and gone, five people have stuck with it through thick and thin, hot sun, and drenching rain. The five original members are Leola Claussen, James Else, Bill Petersen, Barb Buffum, and Betty Wassgren.
Curtis Korner of Schleswig graduated from the Continental Auctioneers School, Mankato, Minn., on July 15, 2000. He was awarded a diploma and the “Certified Auctioneer” designation, as well as the “Certified Personal Property Appraiser” designation.
30 Years Ago
September 27, 1990
The Schleswig Hawks continued their winning streak last Friday, defeating the Woodbine Tigers, 33-0. Dane Lee was the lead rusher with 81 yards on 17 carries. Jay Dungan rushed 64 yards on six carries. Colin Gierstorf and Dane Lee led in tackles with six each.
The Schleswig School Board held its regular meeting Wednesday with two new members, Nancy Bielenberg and Ken Roecker, being sworn in. Other board members are Eileen Sailer, Steve Clausen and Larry Hight. Steve Clausen was elected board president.
40 Years Ago
September 25, 1980
A new business, Schleswig Foods, opened its doors last Friday. The store is located in the north part of the former Behrman and Company building. May Lou Evers, Linda Reimer, Arlen Meseck, and Vernon Jorgensen will be in the new store to help customers with their needs.
Bill Benson of Schleswig was named Buyer of the Year at Farmland Foods annual seminar held at the Marina Inn in South Sioux City, Neb., on Sept. 12-14. He won the title over 65 Farmland buyers from Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, South Dakota, and Minnesota.
50 Years Ago
September 24, 1970
Navy Petty Officer Third Class Bruce H. Meyer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Meyer of Ricketts, wears an “E” on his uniform to indicate that his ship, the nuclear powered missile cruiser, USS Long Beach, recently won the battle efficiency competition. The event is held annually among all the cruisers in the Pacific Fleet.
A team of Schleswig Firemen golfers won the meet held in connection with the three-day Iowa Volunteer Firemen’s Convention, at Cherokee. Members of the wining team were Harlen Buffum, LeRoy Bumann, Bill Petersen, and “Beep” Sonksen. Another team from Schleswig, Heinz Behnke, Paul Mahoney, Melvin Miller, and James Schwarz, also competed in the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.