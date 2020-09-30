Watermelon Day was held in Mapleton in 1970 and drew a large crowd. Serving of the free melon started at about 1:30 p.m. and both young and old were on hand for the event. The Mapleton businessmen served the entire ton of melon and ran out just before the end of the serving line. The three youngsters appear to be busy putting away melon to even notice the photographer. They are left to right: Phil Oregon, Bonnie Vandivort, and Mike Vandivort.