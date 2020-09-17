A gold shovel and cigarette lighter was presented to Mayor Merle E. Davis to commemorate Natural Gas coming to Mapleton in 1970. IPS Representatives, along with the town council, were on hand for the turning on ceremony. They are pictured left to right: Scott Phelps, Director of Marketing, Sioux City; Grant Scoles, Councilman; Jim Brehm, IPS Area Manager; Tom Watt, IPS Commercial Manager; Mayor E. Merle Davis; Ralph Habinck, Councilman; F.H. Lutjens, Superintendent of Gas Distribution, and Rich Knuth, Councilman.