Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
September 23, 2010
The Mapleton Club officially ended monthly meetings and will no longer exist after March 2011. The organization has done a great deal of good for the community. The club was started in the early 1950s with a goal of promoting Mapleton and making the community the best possible place for people to live or visit. Many members have served this mission for 30 years or longer.
The Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto Cross Country Team won meets at Holstein and Moville last week. Team members are Eric Koithan, Dylan Bailey, Austin Gothier, Ted Hanson, Ryan Sulsberger, and Bradley Davis. The team is coached by Alden Berkenpas.
Shelby Hagerdon, 11, daughter of Darin and Leslie Hagerdon of Smithland, won three first place ribbons along with a purple ribbon in Open Class at the Clay County Fair last week. Under the instruction of her grandmother, Leah Drews of Ida Grove, who is a professional artist, Shelby submitted three paintings for judging. She is also in the process of having an illustrated paperback children’s Christmas book published.
20 Years Ago
September 21, 2000
The election for the Maple Valley School board was held last week. Dale Wimmer was elected to represent District 4 and Joanne Maynard, running unopposed, was elected from District 3. Voters also approved the PPEL Levy by a vote of 327 yes to 256 no. In the Anthon-Oto election, Mark Baldwin was elected from District 4 and Elizabeth Weber was the winner in District 5.
Freshman Class Officers at Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto High School this year are Emily Seuntjens, President; Jill Boyle, Vice-President; Courtney Carothers, Secretary; and Craig Timmerman, Treasurer. Tiffany Treiber, Emily Seuntjens, and Matt Paulsen will serve on the MVAO Student Council.
The Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto Cross Country team has three members this fall. Josh Creswell is a returning letter winner and Mark Vermeersch, a freshman, and Heidi Bumann, a sophomore, are newcomers to the team.
30 Years Ago
September 20, 1990
Dorothy Sonksen RN of Mapleton has been selected to represent the American Cancer Society as a Nurse of Hope. Selection and Orientation was held at the Annual Meeting of Nurse of Hope held in Des Moines on Aug. 24. Dorothy joins 32 other nurses who are actively program presenters for the American Cancer Society throughout Iowa.
The Grimsley-Thayer American Legion Post 502 held a flag pole dedication on Sept. 11, 1990, at the Legion Building in Castana. The new pole, which was welded and donated by Bill Adams, was dedicated to the late Robert L. Barker, who was a very dedicated member of Post 502.
Eric Kafton is this week’s “Player of the Week” for the Maple Valley Rams, earning the honor in the Ram’s 31-14 win over Eastwood-Anthon-Oto. He carried the ball 19 times, for over 165yards and two touchdowns. Eric is the son of Larry and Connie Kafton of Mapleton.
40 Years Ago
September 18,1980
Suzanne Simpson, daughter of Gary and Sally Simpson of Castana, received her PhD in Clinical Professional Psychology in San Diego on Aug. 2, 1980. She is currently employed in private practice in Selona Beach, Calif.
Craig Hatler has been chosen to play with one of the jazz bands at Iowa State University. He competed with six other drummers to earn the only open spot in the four jazz bands at ISU. Craig is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Leo P. Uhl of Mapleton and a 1979 graduate of Maple Valley High School.
Voter turnout was extremely light for the Maple Valley School election on Sept. 9. Roger Erlemeier and Gavin Nevins were elected to the school board.
50 Years Ago
September 17, 1970
Seventy-seven head of mixed steers and heifers, weighing from 365-600 pounds, have been reported missing from the Mapleton Livestock Auction. Julius Sporry, owner and operator, reported the cattle missing on Friday. The incident is being investigated by Monona County Sheriff, John Hinrickson, and the Iowa Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
A fire Saturday morning completely destroyed the Davis Blacksmith Shop in Castana. Fire Departments from Mapleton and Onawa assisted the Castana Fire Department at the blaze. The building, which was over 75 years old, was operated as a blacksmith shop for many years by the late George Davis, then by the late Lloyd Davis, and was currently owned by Mrs. Lucille Davis.
Specialist Four Harold H. Pranschke, son of Mrs. Viola Pranschke of Castana, received the Army Commendation Medal recently. He is serving with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
September 21, 2000
Fourteen adults and 10 children took part in the first Sunday Fun Walk on Sept. 10 in Charter Oak. The walk was sponsored by the Clubettes and refreshments were served afterward. The Fun Walks will continue every Sunday evening around town and will be sponsored by community groups. The Charter Oak Fire Department will sponsor the October walks. The 4-H Achievers will have the month of November, December walks will be sponsored by the Historical Society, and the Cora Youth Program will be the January sponsor.
The Charter Oak-Ute Lady Bobcats volleyball team had a good night against Lo-Ma, but did lose all three matches. Maria Melby led COU in assists with 17, and Emily Meseck had 11. Cherie Goslar had 13 attacks and six kills. Jessica McAndrews had 13 attacks with three kills. Kelsey Grindle led with an impressive 22 attacks.
30 Years Ago
September 20, 1990
Brenda Mumm, a junior at Briar Cliff College in Sioux City, has been awarded the Ted and Evelyn Alvey Scholarship for 1990-1991. She is the daughter of Ray and Mary Mumm of Ute.
After just two games of football in the 1990 season, Charter Oak-Ute’s Jeremy TenEyck is the leader in Southwest Iowa in the passing charts as of Sept. 14. Ryan Meseck of COU is in third place in the pass receiving charts.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 1980
Student enrollment at Charter Oak-Ute continues to decline. There is an enrollment of 447 this fall, a decrease of 23 from September 1979. There are 218 students in the Ute Elementary and 229 in junior and senior high.
There were 235 votes cast in the Charter Oak-Ute School election held last Tuesday. Gary McCall was elected, running unopposed from District Three. Glenn Ullerich was the winner in District Five with 118 to LaVerne Creese’s 116.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
September 21, 2000
The Over Fifty Golf Tournament was held Aug. 23 at the Schleswig Golf Course. Galen and Janice Ferry were the tournament winners with a score of 79. Second place in that flight went to Ron and Eileen Quandt with 81. Larry and Barb Beeck took first in the second flight with 89, and second place went to Jack and Charlotte Johnson with 90.
A “first” happened at the Schleswig Calf Show last weekend. Early Saturday morning, numerous calves of the 150 that were penned broke out of their stalls and spooked many others. Since the calves were all running loose in the alleyways and mixed in with each other, there was no way they could be judged. A buyer from Schuyler, Neb., agreed to buy them, all and they were shipped out Saturday morning.
30 Years Ago
September 20, 1990
Norm Rossow of Schleswig was named a “Friend of Extension” at the District Meeting of the Extension Service on Sept. 13. The award was presented to him for his volunteer work with 4-H, Extension Programs and other community projects.
A reunion for Schleswig High School classes of the ‘40s was held on Sept. 7 at the Schleswig Community Building. One hundred fifty alumni attended from many different states, along with two former teachers, Mable (Fritz) Schoeberl and Elvera Hollander. Betty (Reimer) Wassgren was the overall chairperson of the event. Leslie Friedrichsen, Class of 1942, was the Master of Ceremonies.
40 Years Ago
September 18, 1980
Lori Jepsen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Jepsen of Ricketts, took part in a two-day retreat for resident advisors at Buena Vista College, held Aug. 20-22. The sessions were designed to prepare her for her role as an undergraduate advisor and Coordinator of Activities in the residence halls. Lori is a sophomore at Buena Vista.
Four Schleswig Boy Scouts and two adults spent last weekend on a canoe trip down the Nishnabotna River in Southwest Iowa. They canoed from Lewis to Griswold where they camped on the river Saturday night. Those making the trip were Larry Miller, Jaymie Bral, Kelly Curtis, Craig Miller, Scott Detlefsen, and Brian Petersen.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 19, 1970
Airman Linda P. Broders, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Broders of Battle Creek, has received her first United States Air Force duty assignment after completing basic training at Lackland AFB, Texas. She has been assigned to a unit of the Strategic Air Command at Offut Air Force Base, Omaha, Neb. Airman Broders is a 1966 graduate of the Schleswig High School and attended the University of Northern Iowa.
John Milo Dorfler received his Master of Science degree from the University of Nebraska, Omaha, Neb. He is a graduate of the Charter Oak High School and earned his BA degree at Buena Vista College. He is currently the Elementary Principal at the Denison Community School. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. John Dorfler of Ricketts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.