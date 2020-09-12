Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
September 16, 2010
The annual Danbury Corn Days celebration was held the weekend of Aug. 21 to coincide with the Danbury Fire Department’s street dance on Saturday. Beth Weber, daughter of Mark and Laura Weber, was chosen Corn Days Queen and Sara Brouilette, daughter of Tom and Gaylene Brouilette, was selected as Princess.
Tyler Huntley and Mardi Goslar were crowned King and Queen of the Charter Oak-Ute Homecoming on Sept. 12. Senior attendants were Katie Staley, Kysa Roberts, Whitney Goslar, Dylan Boyle, Nolan Staley, and Brandon Krapfl. Other members of the Royal Court were Brad Staley and Mariah Meseck, Freshmen; Alec Castillo and Karly Kunze, Sophomores; and Tanner Weed and Tiffanie Krier, Juniors.
The Ute American Legion Unit 442 donated 10 school supply items to each COU Elementary Classroom and also donated $178 for the purchase of milk as an afternoon snack for those students in need. The Iowa Department of the American Legion has designated September as Education Month and is encouraging a statewide project of “Giving Ten to Each Classroom.”
20 Years Ago
September 14, 2000
The Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto Chapter of Business Professionals of America met recently and elected officers for the coming year. They are President, Angie McGrain (state officer candidate); Vice President, Alyssa Colbert (state officer candidate); Secretary, Jill Petersen; Treasurer, Sara Boyle; Reporter, Brandon Cummins; Parliamentarian, Jen Anders; Candace Baldwin and Kari Cummins, Board Members.
Helen Gosch was honored on her 90th birthday on Sept. 3 with an Open House at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute, hosted by her family. Her children are Duane Gosch, Verdus Gosch, Larry Gosch, Donald Gosch, Marlene Eaton, Lois Schimmer, Janet Hill, Linda Garrett, Karen Shrum, and Ardis McDonald, (deceased).
Nicole L. Collison and Jon Jacobsen of Mapleton announce their engagement and plans for a Sept. 30 wedding at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Mapleton. Their parents are Patti Withee of Whiting, Rick Vaughn of Onawa, and Bruce and Rose Jacobsen of Mapleton.
30 Years Ago
September 13, 1990
Everett and Irene Rhode of rural Mapleton were among several area farm families who were presented with Century Farm Awards at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 21, 1990. The Gehart Langholdt family of Charter Oak and the Delmar Mauritz family of Kiron were Crawford County recipients of the award.
A Tri-State Golf Tournament was held on Sept. 5 at Willow Vale Golf Course, hosted by Irven Walter, Grant Armstrong, Steve Sellergren, and Jim Wints. Approximately 50 golfers from Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska attended the event, which included 27 holes of golf, a noon lunch, and steak supper.
Linda Duggan, a 1972 graduate of Maple Valley High School, graduated in May from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. While in college she received the honor of being selected to Who’s Who Among College Students. Linda is the daughter of Leonard and Nellie Clingenpeel of Mapleton.
40 Years Ago
September 11, 1980
Bruce Bunger of Mapleton will be one of 71 exhibitors at Ventures, the Arts and Crafts show, to be held Sunday, Sept. 14, at the Monona County Fairgrounds. He will be demonstrating the art of stained and leaded glass work.
A farewell party was held on Sept. 14 for Tim Friedrichsen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Friedrichsen, at St. Mary’s church hall in Mapleton. He will be leaving for Belgium for three years to study Theology.
Shelly Louise Reed, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Reed, and Joseph Lee Christopherson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Christopherson, were united in marriage on Aug. 23, 1980, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 1970
A special ceremony, to commemorate the arrival of natural gas service in Mapleton will be held on Thursday. Mayor Merle Davis will ignite a giant torch, sending a brilliant gas flame 10 feet into the air. The ceremony will be conducted by Iowa Public Service, and officials from the company will be present, along with members of the Mapleton Town Council. Natural gas service has also been provided to Battle Creek and Danbury.
Gary Castle, service technician at Mac’s Chevrolet, returned recently from studying the service features of Chevrolet’s new economy car, the Vega 2300. He attended an intensive Vega school at the General Motors Training Center in Omaha, Neb.
Michael (Mike) Myers, formerly of Mapleton, is a member of the Wartburg College 1970 football team. Myers, a quarterback, is a junior at Wartburg and a pre-law major. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Keith Myers of Mapleton.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
September 14, 2000
Officers of the Charter Oak-Ute FFA, Fred Jepsen, Alex Dorale, Kyle Bumsted, Tina Ketelsen, Jill Ferguson, along with Jessi Martz and Mr. Stence, spent several days touring Eastern Iowa and Wisconsin recently. They visited the John Deere Tractor Works at Waterloo, Lock and Dam #10 at Guttenberg, and the Dyersville Toy Museum.
Ann Reddel and Sherwin Langholdt were united in marriage on June 3, 2000, at the First Lutheran Church in Algona. Parents of the couple are Mary and Larry Reddel of Algona and Emma and Gehart Langholdt of rural Charter Oak.
30 Years Ago
September 13, 1990
Sheila Hanigan of Dunlap received a Master of Arts in Elementary Education at Morningside College, Sioux City, on Aug. 10, 1990. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dillion Hunter of Ute.
James Jepsen, member of the Charter Oak-Ute FFA, participated in the FFA State Meat Judging Contest held on Aug. 11 in Ames. He placed third in individual judging.
40 Years Ago
September 13, 1980
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute has established a Leadership Team in its effort to implement the “Forward in Remembrance” appeal of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. Team members are Pastor Robert Leege, Director; Gary McCall, Lay Chairman; Roger Friedrichsen, Education/Motivation; Gary Goslar, Secretary; and Evan Jahn, Treasurer.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Seufert of Atlantic are parents of son, Michael Shawn, born Sept. 2, 1980. Grandparents are Mrs. Marilyn Nunamaker of Emmetsburg and Mrs. Loretta Seufert of Ute.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
September 14, 2000
Representative Leonard Boswell of the Iowa Third District announced recently that Bambi Schrader will be honored at the Second Annual “Angels in Adoption” campaign. Bambi works as a Foster Care and Adoption Recruitment Specialist at Youth and Shelter Services in Ames. She is the daughter of Glenn and Jerrie Wigg of Schleswig and a 1984 graduate of the Schleswig High School.
Melvin Goslar and his mother, Rosie Goslar, were recently honored as the Ricketts Community’s “Persons of the Year.” They were presented with the leadership award at a presentation ceremony and catered meal at the Ricketts Community Center on Sept. 10, 2000.
30 Years Ago
September 13, 1990
An Installation Service for Reverend Jim Schatz will be held on Sept. 16 at the United Church of Christ in Schleswig. Guest speaker for the event will be Dr. Donald Gall, UCC Iowa Conference Minister.
The Schleswig 5-Calf Show was held last weekend. Those showing the winning pens of calves are Danette Wood, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vern Wood, Grand Champion; Reserve Grand Champion pens were shown by Leta Gosch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leon Gosch; and Robert Sailer, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Sailer. Maura Sailer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joel Sailer, also had a Reserve Grand Champion entry.
40 Years Ago
September 11, 1980
The 32nd annual Children’s Parade was held Saturday morning as part of the Schleswig Calf Show. Leading the parade were the Schleswig Color Guard and the Schleswig-Ricketts Marching Band. Also taking part were the Schleswig Middle School Band; the Crawford County Pork Queen, Michelle Klinker; the 1980 Crawford County Fair Queen, Jackie Jessen; Little Princess, Tracy Rosauer; and the King of Clowns, Andy Hickens.
The Dean of the Schleswig Calf Show judges is Mike Stock of Odebolt. This was the 19th year that Mike has been a show judge. Other judges this year were Del Nogelmeyer, order buyer from Lawton; Mitch Allen of Land O’ Lakes; Don Pick of Land O’Lakes; Ray Switzer of Switzer and Company; and Bob Godfrey of Siouxland Beef.
50 Years Ago
September 10, 1970
Gary Friedrichsen of Schleswig is one of 17 students from Westmar College in LeMars who spent Labor Day Weekend in Neu Glarus, Wis. He attended the drama “Wilhelm Tell,” which was presented in German. The trip was part of an independent study project, arranged by Mrs. Charles Semke, German Language instructor at Westmar.
Miss Carol Ann Lenz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Lenz of Schleswig, graduated recently from the United Air Lines Stewardess Training Center at Chicago. She is a graduate of the Schleswig High School and the University of South Dakota and was engaged in Social Work in Fremont County before enrolling in the stewardess training.
