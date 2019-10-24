Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
October 22, 2009
Workers with Ace Sign Displays removed the old Piccadilly Pizza sign on Friday and replaced it with the new B&R Pizza Post sign. Brad and Rhonda Kobold have opened the restaurant after extensive remodeling.
The Knights of Columbus Council 12487 of Charter Oak, Dow City and Ute Catholic Churches, has received the Columbian Award for 2008-2009. The award is presented for excellence in sponsorship of programs that serve the church, community, families, and youth.
Caden Bryan Scheer was baptized at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Mapleton. His sponsors were Amy Scheer and Bart Tucker. He is the son of Bryan Scheer and Betsy Tucker and the grandson of Daryl and Connie Scheer of Mapleton.
20 Years Ago
October 29, 1999
Nora Parr and Carolyn Flammang are the owners of Valley Lumber in Mapleton, formerly Mapleton Building and Supply. They plan to stock more lumber and supplies at competitive prices,
Dorothy Carpenter of Mapleton was the winner of the October gift in the Mother’s Day drawing held last spring. She received her gift certificate from Phillips Jewelry. Mothers around the area were invited to enter a drawing for a chance on a Mother’s Day Gift provided by local businesses.
Paul Adamson of West High School in Sioux City has been named Iowa’s Outstanding Art Educator for 1999-2000. He is a former art instructor at Maple Valley-Anthon Oto High School.
30 Years Ago
October 26, 1989
The Mapleton Fire Department was called to the Tom LeFebvre home south of Mapleton on Sunday afternoon. Cinders from burning garbage had ignited a wooden barn roof, burning the structure to the ground. The fire then spread to a cornfield, and then to a cattle shed and storage shed, doing considerable damage. The blaze also spread to the Monona County shed where it damaged some planks and posts.
Ann Collins of Mapleton was the winner of $1,000 from a Gateway Foods scratch card that are being distributed by all Gateway Stores. Ann received her card at the IGA Store in Mapleton and is the only $1,000 winner in Iowa so far.
Susan Miller, daughter of Keith and Alice Miller of Mapleton, has been selected for membership in Omicron Nu, a home economics honor society, at the University of Minnesota. She is a senior majoring in Fashion Merchandising.
40 Years Ago
October 25, 1979
Members of United States Senator Culver’s office spent most of Friday in Mapleton to check on the ongoing problems caused by the Maple River. After viewing some of the river damage, the group promised to check on what Federal help might be available.
Bryan Stotmeister, son of Don and Ruby Stotmeister of Mapleton, was home for the weekend to attend the wedding of his uncle, Ken Dorale, and Diane McGuire. Bryan was a member of the wedding party. He is currently a student at the University of Iowa.
Mary Morgan, daughter of Mrs. Evelyn Morgan of Mapleton, has successfully completed her training at Stewarts Schools of Hairstyling in Sioux City. She will take her State Board Exam on Oct. 29-30.
50 Years Ago
October 23, 1969
Mrs. Robert Banks and Mrs. Wayne Kafton of St Matthew’s Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, along with Mrs. A. H. Bruning, LWML Zone President, attended a Christian Growth Workshop on Saturday in Cherokee.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Danbury was the setting of the marriage ceremony of Alice Margaret Wimmer and John Hare Jr. on Oct. 11, 1969. Parents of the couple are Mr. and Mrs. August Wimmer of Danbury and Mr. and Mrs. Joh Hare of Storm Lake.
Mrs. Marion Arnold was honored at a neighborhood coffee in the home of Mrs. Walter Babl on Oct. 13. Mrs. Irven Walter was co-hostess for the event. Mrs. Arnold has recently moved to Mapleton.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
October 28, 1999
A Ribbon Cutting was held recently for the new bridge in Charter Oak. Those conducting the ceremony were Crawford County Supervisors Dean Hargens, John Lawler, Mark Segebart, Bob Lohrmann, and Mike Goodin, along with Emil Bielfeldt, Charter Oak Township Clerk; Herbert Kuhlmann, Chairman of the Township Trustees; and Charles Ettleman and Dale Wight, Crawford County Engineers.
The Ute Commercial Club recently hosted an appreciation breakfast for the faculty and staff of the Charter Oak-Ute Community School. Forty-five people attended the breakfast and social time, which was catered by the AK Corral. Twelve centerpieces create by Sheryl Petersen were given as door prizes.
30 Years Ago
October 26, 1989
Four Charter Oak-Ute FFA members participated in a soil judging contest held at Fontanelle on Oct. 3-4. Kyle Schultz, Brandon Kelm, James Jepsen, and Amos Parr made up a team that received seventh place out of 25 schools competing.
Army National Guard Pvt. Jason Mahlberg has completed training at the U. S. Army Infantry School in Ft. Benning, Ga. He is the son of Darrell and Elizabeth Mahlberg of Charter Oak and a 1989 COU graduate.
40 Years Ago
October 26, 1979
Mr. and Mrs. Bryon Christman of Ute are parents of a daughter, Amber Renee, born Oct. 17, 1979. She is joined at home by a sister, Jessica. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Petersen and David Christman, all of Ute.
James A. Clemon, Senior Editor of the Omaha World Herald, will join Bozell and Jacobs Inc. Advertising and Public Relations Agency on Nov. 1, 1979. He is a native of Soldier.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
October 28, 1999
The Generations Club held a barbecue supper recently for the Roger Rothe family, whose home was damaged by a tornado. The Aid Association for Lutherans matched the funds raised and presented the Rothe family with a check for $800.
Last week, the remainder of a town landmark came down. A crew finished dismantling the old Schleswig Water Tower that served the community for many years. The upper part of the structure was removed about a month ago when a crane was available.
30 Years Ago
October 26, 1989
Tina Beeck, a Peace Corps Volunteer in the Dominican Republic for the past 14 years, spoke to the Spanish class at the Schleswig High School on Oct. 20. Tina is working with Dominican Republic teachers to develop materials for teaching English and Methodology. She is the daughter of Larry and Jolene Beeck of Schleswig.
The Schleswig Hawks overpowered the AR-WE-VA Rockets Friday night by a score of 35-14. Jason Wiebers and Dane Lee had 11 tackles each. Layne Gronau led the Hawks in scoring with four touchdowns.
40 Years Ago
October 25, 1979
Phillip Brutto, Principal of the Schleswig Community School, resigned his position on Friday after two-and-one-half years in the school system. Brutto state that he and his family would be leaving Schleswig and that he was considering a career change.
The Jaycee-ettes club is starting its fourth year in Schleswig. Officers for the coming year are Marlene Lee, President; Julie Petersen, Vice-President; Pam Gronau, Secretary; Theresa Uhl, Treasurer; and Karen Wood, State Director.
50 Years Ago
October 23, 1969
Ricketts Fire Department members and spouses enjoyed a supper at Joe’s Steakhouse in Denison on Friday evening. The occasion was to honor Vic Schwarz, who is retiring as Ricketts Fire Chief. He has served the department for 29 years, 14 of them as chief.
Mrs. Eldon A. Christensen of Schleswig has recently been appointed, and has accepted, a seat on the Regional Board of Directors of the West Iowa Sheltered Workshop.
