Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
October 15, 2009
The June E. Nylen Cancer Center of Sioux City has donated the billboard featuring the late Joan Hoaglund, which is located on the west edge of Mapleton, to the Hoaglund family. It was decided to leave the billboard up to comfort the grieving family and friends and to honor Joan’s energy and positive spirit.
Mapleton’s Christmas in October Committee hosted its 16th annual event on Sunday evening at the Mapleton Community Center. The meal and social time were followed by drawings for many door prizes. Also, Tammy Flanigan was presented with the Mapleton Rotary Club’s Service Above Self Award during the evening.
Luke Mohrhauser, son of Thomas and Donna Mohrhauser of Mapleton, has joined the law firm of McKee, Voorhees and Sease PLC in Des Moines. He is a graduate of the Creighton School of Law and received his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University.
20 Years Ago
October 21, 1999
The Loess Hills Preservation Society has announced that it sees no consequences in the loss of federal money for a study of the Loess Hills. In fact, the society believes some good things could come from the loss of federal funds for a National Park Study. The prospect has polarized the residents of the entire region, according to Terry Oswald, a board member of the Loess Hills Preservation Society.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Danbury will be the setting on Oct. 30, 1999, for the marriage of Julie Dirksen and Brent Steemken. Parents of the couple are Warren and Kathy Dirksen of Danbury and Gary and Dedee Steemken of Sioux City.
Kevin and Susie Gosch of Mapleton are parents of a daughter, Alexis Hope, born Oct. 15, 1999. Grandparents are Wayne and Myrna Gosch of Mapleton and Jim and Rachell Clark of Mosca Lake, Wash.
30 Years Ago
October 19, 1989
Maple Valley High School Coaches and Assistant Coaches were honored with a breakfast Tuesday morning at the Maple Valley School. Those honored were Jim DeBlauw, Richard Kingsbury, John Stanton, Doug Messerschmitt, Kevin Johnson, Gayland Sadler, Dennis Benson, Alden Berkenpas, Jody Walsh, Bob Schulz, and Mike Minnihan.
Suzanne Galles, daughter of Jim and Connie Galles of Yokohama, Japan, formerly of Mapleton, is among 10 candidates for Homecoming Queen at Morningside College, Sioux City.
Bill Christensen, Principal of Maple Valley High School, has announced that Lara Vanderbur has been named a commended scholar in the 1990 National Merit Scholarship Program.
40 Years Ago
October 18, 1979
According to the Board of Trustees of the Mapleton Community Building, an all- out fund drive for completion of the project is now in full swing. Of the projected cost of $98,891, a total of $73,114 has been raised to date.
Carma Lou Koithan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerhard Koithan of Mapleton, and Douglas Brouilette, son of Mr. and Mrs. Loren Brenner of Danbury, exchanged wedding vows on Sept. 7, 1979, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton.
Three sisters, Laura Ortner of Danbury, Evelyn Morgan, and Leona Kraft of Mapleton, attended the visit by Pope John Paul II at Living History Farms on Oct. 4.
50 Years Ago
October 16, 1969
Sixty-one boys participated in the Punt, Pass and Kick Contest held in Danbury on Saturday. Danny Dimig was the winner in the 8-year-old division, Alan Bruhn topped the 9-year-old group, Tom Hasbrouck was the winner in the 10-year-old group, Ed Ortner placed first for the 11-year-olds, Ivan Wooster won the 12-year-old division, and Brian Hardenbrook was the winner of the 13-year-old group.
A survey of potential natural gas use in Mapleton is being conducted to further explore the possibility of securing that service, according to Mapleton Mayor Merle Davis.
Tom Colbert of Danbury, Jerry Gray of Mapleton, and Ed Maier of Mapleton are among the University of Iowa band members who performed during halftime at the Iowa-Wisconsin football game held in Madison, Wis., last week.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
October 21, 1999
Mike Lyon, Publisher of the COU NEWSpaper, has announced that the Charter Oak newspaper office will close at the end of this month and will remain closed for the winter months. A temporary office location may be arranged later.
COU Football Players of the Week are Chris Holz, offense, who rushed for 242 yards, with 36 carries and had three touchdowns in Friday’s game. Ben Horstmann, defense, had 12 tackles in the same game.
30 Years Ago
October 19, 1989
Noah’s Ark Pre-School in Charter Oak will be dedicating a new playground on Sunday, Oct. 22. The area is named the “Friendship Playground” in memory of Mary and Cecelia Schoenfeld, wife and daughter of Arlo Schoenfeld.
Harlan Meints, girls track coach at Charter Oak-Ute, has been selected by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches as the Class 1-A Coach of the Year for the 1989 track season. He has been coaching girls track for 31 years, 13 of them at Charter Oak-Ute.
40 Years Ago
October 19, 1979
Christine Nickolisen and Richard Timm exchanged wedding vows on Sept. 8, 1979, at the Moorhead Christian Church. Their parents are Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Nickolisen of Moorhead and Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Timm of Charter Oak.
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Goslar will celebrate their 25th anniversary with an Open House on Oct. 20 at the Charter Oak Community Building. The event will be hosted by their children, Debby and Ron Fink of Denison, Tim Goslar, Nancy Goslar, and Patty Goslar.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
October 21, 1999
Carlie Petersen, representing the Schleswig Centennial Committee, presented the BASIC Fund officers with a check for $25,000 at the Oct. 14 meeting of the Schleswig Community Club. Interest earned on BASIC Funds goes to various Schleswig organizations.
Brandon and Bruce Raymie each won sixth place in their age categories in the Punt, Pass and Kick Contest held last week in Denison. They will compete in the District Contest on Nov. 7 at Cedar Rapids.
30 Years Ago
October 19, 1989
Two members of the Schleswig-Ricketts Volleyball Team, Stacy Roecker and Trudi Kastner, have been named to the Conference First Team. Stacie Struck was named to the Second Team and Danette Wood, Mindi Streck, and Angie Lantz received Honorable Mention.
Army National Guard Private Scott A. Gronau has completed training at U.S. Army Infantry School in Ft. Benning, GA. He is the son of Abe and Lynne Gronau of Kiron.
40 Years Ago
October 18, 1979
The Schleswig Hawk Marching Band received the top Division I rating for the seventh consecutive year at the Iowa State Marching Band Contest held at Atlantic on Saturday. Vic Wood is the Band Director.
Prizes for the best gains in this year’s 5-Calf Show were awarded at the Community Club meeting Thursday night. Rebecca Schultz received first place, Todd Beeck placed second, Cordell Knudson was third, and Donita Ernst was fourth.
50 Years Ago
October 16, 1969
Word has been received that CWO Alfred D. Stoneking will return to the United States on Oct. 19 after completing his second year’s tour of duty in Vietnam. He is now assigned to Washington, D.C, where Mrs. Stoneking and their children, John, Michael, Jennifer, and Daniel, are making their home.
Peggy Kruse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Kruse of Schleswig, has been selected for membership in the A-Capella Choir at Buena Vista College. Peggy, a first soprano, was one of 63 voices chosen from more than 180 who auditioned.
