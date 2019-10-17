Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
October 1, 2009
The Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Rams scored a homecoming win over the Red Oak Tigers, 49-7, Friday night. Chris Oberg led the offensive effort with 170 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Brandon Burkhart led the defense with 11 tackles.
Molly Gangestad and Jacob Clemons reigned as Queen and King of the Charter Oak -Ute Homecoming. Other members of the Royal Court are Ashley Goslar, Natasha Kelm, Mardi Goslar, Aubry Kunze, Kailea Ewoldt, Breanna Corbitt, Andrew Kunze, Marcus Steffen, Kyle Stallons, Brandon Kraphl, Josh Gotto, and Dillion Beck.
Members of the MVAO Middle School Football Cheerleading Squad are Camryn Fitch, Jada Trompeter, Anna DeiaGarza, Holly Tessler, Caitlyn Drees, and Amber Jacoby.
20 Years Ago
October 7, 1999
Kevin and Jennifer Goslar of Mapleton are parents of a son, Jordan Andrew, born Sept. 30, 1999. Grandparents are Les and Donna Goslar of Mapleton, Jan and Jimmy Yockey of Smithland, and Steve and Deb Johnson of Castana.
Craig Conover of Mapleton has three bulls listed in the 1999 Fall Sire Evaluation Report, which is published by the American Angus Association. The analysis for sire evaluation is conducted by Iowa State University.
On Friday, Sept. 28, the Maple Valley FFA held a Splash for Cash fundraising event for the Mapleton Swimming Pool. Approximately $2,000 was raised.
30 Years Ago
October 5, 1989
The school boards of Charter Oak-Ute, East Monona, Schleswig, and Maple Valley held a joint meeting on Sept. 25. It was decided at this time not to proceed with any restructuring for at least six months. An in-depth study has been conducted on the feasibility of the four districts merging into one.
National Hot Lunch Week was observed on Oct. 8-14. Cooks at the Maple Valley Center are Miriam Cooper, Head Cook, Twila Oregon, Dorothy Klanderud, and Kay Ingram. Judy Clough and Rita Fitzpatrick are employed at the Danbury Center and Castana Center cooks are Connie Hinricksen and Darlene Utterback.
Darla Dawn Banks and Travis Wayne Lloyd exchanged marriage vows on Sunday, Aug. 13, 1989, at the Castana Community Church. Their parents are Mr. and Mrs. Gene Banks of Mapleton and Mr. and Mrs. Lee Lloyd of Spearfish, S.D.
40 Years Ago
October 4, 1979
The Danbury Corn Days Queen Contest was held Saturday evening with eight young ladies participating. Shelly Bertelsen was chosen Queen of the 1979 Corn Days.
It was announced recently that Rick Nichols has joined the staff of the First State Bank of Mapleton and Smithland. Rick and his wife, Becky, won the Clothes Shack in Mapleton.
The Maple Valley Community School Board held its organizational meeting on Sept. 17. New members sworn in are Dr. Jack Ganzhorn in Area 4, Loren Blakely, in Area 3, and Gavin Nevins in Area 5. Kendall Sexton is the Board President for 1979-1980.
50 Years Ago
October 2, 1969
Mrs. Ralph Scoles was recently appointed as the Head Librarian of the Mapleton Public Library. Scoles has had considerable experience, having worked at the Onawa Library for several years and also at the Morningside College Library. She has been the Librarian at Ute for the past 10 years.
Carla Haggerty, a local Head Start Parent, attended a series of state organizational meetings in Des Moines on Sept. 20, 1969. At these meetings, the official name, Iowa Head Start Parents, was adopted. Haggerty was elected as the Temporary Secretary of the new group.
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence O’Connor of Mapleton announce the engagement of their daughter, Linda Louise, to Robert M. Brenner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Brenner of Mapleton.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
October 7, 1999
There have been several changes the Charter Oak-Ute Elementary Building in Ute recently. The Ute City Council and the COU School Board have been working together to make the grounds safer. Some hazards have been removed, equipment repaired, and new surfacing installed.
Jason and Denise Levan of Waukee are parents of a son, Drew Eric, born Sept. 28, 1999. Grandparents are Ron and Jeanne Kuhlmann of Charter Oak and Janet Levan of Orchard.
30 Years Ago
October 5, 1989
A Helping Hands project was carried out recently in Charter Oak by members of Branch 620 of AAL, relatives, and friends by installing concrete wheelchair ramps at the home of Bob Remmes and Carroll Steffens. Fund for the project were furnished by the Fraternal Organization of Aid Association for Lutherans, Appleton, Wisc.
Jane Hanks was honored with a bridal shower on Sept. 25 at the home of Helene Bumsted in Ute. Darlene Gotto was the co-hostess. Jane and Rodney Johnson of Ute will be married on Oct. 7, 1989.
40 Years Ago
October 5, 1979
Mr. and Mrs. Harwin Jess of Charter Oak entertained 100 relatives and friends with a dinner at the Charter Oak Community Building Sunday evening. The occasion was their 40th wedding anniversary.
While working in a field near Ute, Fred Mohr found a helium balloon with a note enclosed from Steve Powell of Buffalo, Wyo. The Mohrs plan to write to Steve, so he will know how far his balloon traveled.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
October 7, 1999
The Farmers State Bank in Schleswig recently celebrated its 80th year of being in business with an Open House. The bank also hosted an appreciation luncheon, along with entertainment, at the Schleswig Community Building.
Jaci Teut and Chad Cranston exchanged marriage vows on June 25, 1999, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Odebolt. Parents of the couple are Nancy Teut of Danbury, Corvin Teut of Lincoln, Neb., and Mr. and Mrs. Steve Cranston of Odebolt.
30 Years Ago
October 5, 1989
Troy Hinners of Schleswig has joined the staff of Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison, and also works at the Christiansen Funeral Home in Ida Grove, as a Funeral Director.
Several Iowa students are among 101 seniors from seven states who will be receiving a Freshman Foundation Scholarship at the University of South Dakota. Recipients must rank in the top 15 percent of their class and have a score of at least 26 on the ACT exam. Local students receiving a scholarship are Derek Lee of Charter Oak and Craig Cassens of Schleswig.
40 Years Ago
October 4, 1979
The Annual Punt, Pass, and Kick Contest was held throughout the area recently. Brian Kuhlmann received first place for nine-year olds in the local contest. Greg Gloede, 12, and Troy Thul, 9, also placed first in another area contest.
Gene Bechen, a junior at the Schleswig High School, won third place for his vocal solo at the Danbury Corn Days Talent Contest. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. LaDean Bechen. Heidi Seuntjens, also a junior at Schleswig High School, was the second runner-up in the Corn Days Queen Contest. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clair Seuntjens.
50 Years Ago
October 26, 1969
Mike Thurber, Guidance Counselor at the Schleswig Community High School, has announced that Linda Ernst has been named a semi-finalist in the 1969-1970 National Merit Scholarship Program. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Ernst of Schleswig.
The Schleswig Hawkettes won their own invitational Cross-Country Meet on Saturday. Nancy Friedrichsen was the individual winner, Diane Harris placed third, Linda Harris was fourth, and Darla Petersen placed sixth.
