Sixty-one boys participated in the Punt Pass and Kick contest held at the public school grounds in Danbury in 1969. The contest is sponsored by Barry Motor Company of Danbury. The winners are pictured above. In the eight year old age group: 1st Denny Dimig, 2nd Tom Grell and 3rd Kurt Seuntjens. In the nine year old age group: 1st Alan Bruhn, 2nd Gary Fitzpatrick, Raymond Stable and Craig Friedrichsen tied for 3rd. In the ten year old age group: 1st Tom Hasbrouck, 2nd Scott Krayenhagen and 3rd Curtis Sauer. In the eleven year old age group: 1st Ed Ortner, 2nd Leslie Fitzpatrick and 3rd Robert Bell. In the twelve year old group: 1st Ivan Wooster, 2nd James Fay and 3rd Ted Collins. In the thirteen year old age group: 1st Brian Hardenbrook, 2nd Mike Sleezer and 3rd Brian Tierney.