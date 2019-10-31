Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
October 29, 2009
A benefit softball tournament was held on Sept. 26-27, 2009, to raise money for the medical expenses of Leah Kuehl Garner, daughter of Arlen and Cindy Kuehl of Mapleton. More than 19 teams competed in the games, some coming from as far away as Minnesota.
Schleswig Students of the Quarter for the Middle School are, fifth grade, Hanna Outhouse; sixth grade, Austin Hennings; seventh grade, Markenna Janssen; and eighth grade, McKenzie Weiss. The students are chosen by agreement of the Middle School teachers.
The cold white stuff made an early appearance when a winter storm band that included Schleswig and extended west to Ricketts and Charter Oak, dropped a couple of inches of heavy wet snow.
20 Years Ago
November 4, 1999
Approximately 50 people gathered at the Castana Legion Hall recently to discuss tourism in Monona County. The event was sponsored by the Monona County Board of Supervisors and facilitated by the Extension Service.
Jonathan Rotramel and Melissa Sadler of Maple Valley-Anthon Oto High School have attained the highest honor available to high school musicians, having been selected as members of the All-State Chorus. Their parents are Joe and Susan Brown of Anthon of and Bruce and Shelly Sadler of Correctionville.
A bond issue to finance the building of a new pre-K through fifth grade building in Mapleton was defeated in a special election held Oct. 19, 1999. The vote of 602 for the measure and 588 opposed, did not meet the 60 percent needed to pass. A measure included on the ballot to build a new gymnasium was also defeated.
30 Years Ago
November 2, 1989
Leather saddles, wallets, clocks, pictures, and more, are all examples of the kind of work Billie Kenny does at her shop in rural Castana. Billie began her career eight years ago in Texas, attending school and working as an apprentice.
Auditions for the All-State Music Festival were held recently. Local students who were accepted are Bryan Uhl, first trumpet orchestra; Shana Smith, second clarinet orchestra; Kim Livermore, second alternate trombone; and David Kovarna, first alternate trombone.
Army Reserve Pvt. Martin L. Barngrover has completed Basic Training at Ft. Jackson, S.C. He is the son of David Barngrover of Smithland and Linda Barngrover of Sloan.
40 Years Ago
November 1, 1979
The regular meeting of the Maple Valley PTA was held on Oct. 16 with election of officers for the 1979-1980 school year held. A motion was approved to set aside the by-laws in order to allow Arlene Huntley to run for a third term as President. Other officers elected are Sharon Tierney, Vice-President; Linda Weikel, Secretary; and Deb Stodola, Treasurer.
Trudy Cloud McGrain, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Cloud of Oto, was among the graduates of St. Joseph School of Nursing, Marian Health Center, on Oct. 26, 1979.
Friends and neighbors gathered at the Arlo Nelson farm on Monday to harvest approximately 60 acres of corn. Arlo has been hospitalized recently, prompting this good neighbor deed.
50 Years Ago
October 30, 1969
Mauer Construction started paving the Leech Hollow Road Friday, and 6,900 feet of concrete had been laid by Saturday evening. However, due to temperatures dropping below 32 degrees on Sunday evening, the paving was halted.
Telephone Company Manager Harold Kennedy has announced that Northwestern Bell has provided enough facilities in Mapleton to make private line service available to all telephone customers in town.
A donation of books this past week to the Mapleton Public Library has contained many that were on the list to be purchased in the near future. This is a great help to the library budget and lets other books be added to the purchase list.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
November 4, 1999
Ken and Arlene Baak were named Citizens of the Year at the annual Ricketts Community Club & RickEttes dinner. Ken is a lifelong resident of Ricketts and was the owner of K B Feeds until he retired in 1989. He and Arlene are active in many community act ivies.
Sophia Magill, Paula Meseck, Jessica McAndrews, and Courtney Weed, along with their Student Council Advisor, Mrs. Linda Nepper, attended the 19th annual Iowa Student Leadership Conference held in Ames on Oct. 25, 1999.
30 Years Ago
November 2, 1989
The Ute Commercial Club hosted an Appreciation Night on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Town and Country Club. The free dinner was followed entertainment by Adela Griffel, a comedian from Fort Dodge.
Bill Gangestad has purchased the Dairy Treet in Charter Oak from Lois Duncan. He is doing some remodeling, installing new equipment, and will be open next spring.
40 Years Ago
November 2, 1979
Students from the Charter Oak-Ute area attending Iowa State University this fall are Julie Anderson, Randall Bohlmann, John Bohnker, Keith Bohnker, Joel Jess, Ricky Pauley, Ardith Sporleder, and Nancy Staley.
Vernon, Valerie, and Wendy Jahn, children of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Jahn of Ute, celebrated their birthdays on Oct. 23 with a party for 33 guests at the Ute Town and Country Club.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
November 4, 1999
Joan Nahnsen recently shared with Schleswig Library Brown Bag attendees a unique, antique music box, which has been in the Nahnsen family for many years. It has a patent date of 1906, and Joan has approximately 50 rolls of music for it, including some German tunes. Numerous other music boxes were brought in by those attending.
Bryan and Brenda (Teut) Brinkley are parents of a daughter, Stephanie Christine, born Oct. 27, 1999, in London, England. Grandparents are Pete and Elaine Teut of Schleswig and Keith and Carolyn Brinkley of Davenport.
30 Years Ago
November 2, 1989
A group of 35 volunteer firefighters, along with 32 relatives and friends, toured Schleswig on Oct. 24. The firefighters are part of a brass band from a small town in Schleswig/Holstein, Germany. The band has been performing in Iowa and Nebraska recently. Twenty-seven local families hosted the tourists in their homes.
Area students who are attending Iowa State University this fall are Denna Bruhn, Mindi Bruhn, Angela Gierstorf, Brent Harm, Jason Krohnke, Dwayne Naab, Todd Naab, and Brenda Teut, all of Schleswig, and Lisa Friedrichsen of Danbury.
40 Years Ago
November 1, 1979
Kathy Jepsen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Jepsen of Ricketts, was one of 27 Morningside College students to receive their nursing caps at a ceremony held Oct. 21 in Sioux City. Kathy is a junior at Morningside and will receive a Bachelor of Science Degree at the end of her four-year course.
There are no candidates for Mayor of Kiron for the election to be held on Nov. 6, 1979. Three candidates are running for three positions on the City Council, Paul Bergman, Douglas Kolbaum, and Waldo Winquist.
50 Years Ago
October 30, 1969
The Schleswig Community School Girl’s Cross-Country Team received runner-up honors at the State Meet held at Adel last Saturday. Team members are Linda Harris, Barbara Broers, Nancy Friedrichsen, Diane Harris, Jean Weifenbach, and Darla Pederson.
Mrs. Robert Linman was honored with a farewell party Tuesday morning in the Regie Wilson home in Kiron. The event was hosted by the mothers of the first and second grade students of the Kiron School, who Mrs. Linman taught this fall. The Linman family will soon be moving to Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.