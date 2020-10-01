Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
October 1, 2010
Senior candidates for Homecoming Royalty are Eric Koithan, Josh Trucke, Curtin Timmerman, Chase Collins, Megan Drenkhahn, Katie Burkhart, Sam Paulsen, and Bailey Petersen.
Helen Schultz, age 94, or Charter Oak is featured in this issue for her collection of scrapbooks, which span 80 years, from 1930 to the present. Helen has amassed a treasure trove of town and community history contained in 40 scrapbooks. They started her first one when she was confirmed in the Lutheran faith in 1930.
Karl and Alesha Paulsen are parents of a daughter, Addyson Rae, born Aug. 29, 2010. Grandparents are Larry and Patti Parks of Whiting, Walt and Linda Paulsen of Anthon, Helen Richardson of Battle Creek, and Brian Seuntjens of Danbury.
10 Years Ago
October 5, 2000
Melinda Rhode, Nurse Practioner, has joined the staff of Midwest Health and Wellness in Mapleton. For the past 20 years, she has been employed as an Emergency Room nurse at St. Luke’s and Mercy Hospitals in Sioux City.
Five members of Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto’s Varsity Softball Team have been selected for the All-Western Iowa Team by the Omaha World Herald. Amanda Moser, pitcher, was named to the First Team, along with Molly Moser, utility. Jennifer McGrain, Angie McGrain, and Jenni Welte received Honorable Mention.
The Monona County Tourism Committee will hold a Harvest Luncheon and Silent Auction on Oct. 14 at Eugene Hamann’s newly refurbished Dormitory Inn in Castana. The silent auction will be held at Annie Racob’s Sunflower Studio across the street from the Dormitory.
30 Years Ago
October 4, 1990
Army Reserve Pvt. Larry W. Wanamaker has graduated from combat signaler course at Ft. Gordon, Augusta, Ga. He is the son of Arthur and Melva Wanamaker of Castana.
Coach Stanton’s Maple Valley Rams ran their record to 4-1 Friday night before a large homecoming crowd with a 25-12 victory over the Lawton-Bronson Eagles. The Rams rushed for 274 yards with Eric Kafton contributing 162. Defensive stand-outs for Maple Valley were Shane Davis with 11 tackles and James Oberreuter with 9.
Gregg and Kelly Marsh of Mapleton are parents of a daughter, Rebecca Jean, born Sept. 26, 1990. Grandparents are Jim and Pat Mielk of Carroll and Floyd Marsh of Mapleton.
40 Years Ago
October 2, 1980
Clyde Brenner of CB’s CB Radio Shop held his First Annual Electronics Day in Mapleton last weekend. The Pioneer Video Disc was introduced at this showing. Clyde hopes to move his business into Mapleton about Nov. 1. It will be located in the building which is presently the County Store.
Timber Ridge near Castana was the setting for an outing for clients of the West Central Iowa Workshop last week. Fifty-four people attended the event, which Richard Bumann has hosted for several years. The day featured a variety of games, entertainment, and refreshments.
Carrie Ann Welch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Welch of Mapleton, and James Randall McClellan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin McClellan of Evergreen, Colo., were married on Sept. 6, 1980, at St. John’s Methodist Church in Mapleton.
50 Years Ago
October 1, 1970
The Board of Directors of Willow Vale Golf Club approved the construction of a new clubhouse at their meeting Monday night. Reimer Construction of Danbury will be the contractor with construction to begin soon.
All Monona County schools saw a drop in enrollment over the last year with the exception of Maple Valley, which had an increase in student numbers. St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mapleton has transferred its students, which helps account for the increase at Maple Valley.
Sally Ortner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Ortner of Mapleton, is among students who have accepted an invitation to join the University of Iowa Honors Program as a freshman this fall.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
October 5, 2000
John Wells, Coordinator of the Loess Hills Alliance, was the guest speaker at the Ute Community Club meeting Monday night. Wells spoke on the Special Resource Study being conducted of the Loess Hills by the National Park Service. He does not foresee the Hills being designated as a National Park.
Homecoming Coronation was held at Charter Oak-Ute on Sunday, Oct. 1. Leisha Kunze and Alex Dorale were crowned Queen and King. Senior attendants were Derek Goslar, Maria Melby, Kaley Creese, Luke Bohm, Cherie Goslar, and Brett Bohlmann. Attendants from the Junior class were Tanner Ulmer and Lacy Christman; from the Sophomore class, Tyler Leitz and Heather Huntley; and Freshman attendants were Ashley Soukup and John Clausen.
30 Years Ago
October 4, 1990
Justin (J.P.) Claussen of Ricketts returned home recently from a summer in Europe. He and his cousin, Elizabeth Kuhlmann, of Canton, Conn., attended the Leysin American School, in Leysin, Switzerland. While there, Justin was involved in Theater International and received an acting award. Justin and Elizabeth, along with Elizabeth’s parents, spent some time touring France and Germany. Justin is the son of Stephen Claussen and Karen Claussen of Ricketts.
There are two new cooks at the Ute Elementary School this year. They are Patty Staley of Charter Oak and Donna Watke of Ute.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
October 5, 2000
Members of the Schleswig Farmerettes Club met for a potluck supper on Sept. 13 at the bank social room. Lorraine Groth and Delores Riessen were the hostesses. A belated birthday observance was held for Eva Bielenberg. She was presented with a corsage and monetary gift by the hostesses.
The ladies met on Tuesday, Sept. 26, for an evening of cards at the clubhouse. Winners in Euchre were Lindy Dahms, Rose Kastner, Meleta Schultz, Wanda Peper, Marge Benson, and Joan Clausen. Bridge winners were Joan Nahnsen, Joydine Schultz, Dee Lyon, Joyce Petersen, and Henrietta Hollander.
30 Years Ago
October 4, 1990
Jack and Carol Korwes will be opening a new business in Schleswig very soon. It will be located in the former Sirloin Steak House building, which is now owned by Everett and May Lou Evers. The Korwes will be serving breakfast and noon dinners, along with offering catering and baking services.
The Schleswig-Ricketts Volleyball Team defeated Charter Oak-Ute in all three games. Angie Lantz was the leading server with 19 out of 20 and 3 aces. Mindi Streck was 16 for 16 with one ace, and Tammy Hight spiked 14 out of 16 attempts with 6 aces. She also tipped 6 out of 6 with 2 aces.
40 Years Ago
October 2, 1980
Wendi Thul and Kevin Andresen were chosen as Queen and Duke of the Schleswig High School Homecoming celebration. Their attendants were Michele Krohnke, Margaret Bumann, Della Benson, Kelly Aldag, Heidi Seuntjens, Steve Clausen, Gary Friedrichsen, Rex Hinkhouse, Shane Lacey, and Craig Marquardt. Crown Bearers were Matthew Friedrichsen and Canduis Bannister.
Lori Jepsen of Ricketts is a member of the Buena Vista College Marching Band, playing clarinet. She is a sophomore at Buena Vista and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Jepsen of Ricketts.
50 Years Ago
October 1, 1970
The Ricketts Community Club held its regular meeting Monday night. October 10 was set as the deadline for getting pledges for the new grocery store, which is scheduled to begin construction in late fall. The members also approved an effort to purchase land for the Steam and Antique Show.
The Kiron PTA met Tuesday evening with President Rodger Larson conducting the meeting. The teachers present were asked to introduce themselves and give comments on their classrooms. Mrs. Joe Vaage was the guest speaker for the evening.
