One of the largest gathering ever held by the area Lutheran Churches was held in 1970 at the Maple Valley High School in Mapleton, when more than 1,300 Lutherans attended a special Mission Rally Service. A choir of over 100 adult voices and nearly 200 children’s voices, accompanied by two pianos and a brass quartet provided the special music. The highlight of the rally was a forceful sermon by Dr. T. Raedeke of St. Louis, Evangelism Director of the Lutheran Church. Other pastors participating included: Pastors A. Pautsch, Ida Grove; E. Griesse, Battle Creek; R. Leenerts, Battle Creek; E.T. Lange, Ute; R. Johnson, Anthon; and E.E. Greene of Mapleton.