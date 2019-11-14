Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
November 12, 2009
By the end of this year, the Mapleton community will be down from two medical clinics to one. St. Luke’s Health and Wellness, located at 513 Muckey St., will be closing on Dec. 31, 2009. Ten employees will be affected by the closing. According to Leslie Heying of St. Luke’s Medical Center in Sioux City, Burgess Hospital of Onawa will assume ownership of the Maple Valley Mercy Medical Clinic at 111 South Fifth St.
Midlands GIS has recognized the City of Ute with the Success in GIS Award. The award was presented at the 2009 Municipal GIS Conference held in Des Moines on Oct. 27, 2009. The city hired Midland GIS in the summer of 2009 to accurately GPS locate and map the city’s sanitary sewer system, water line network, and to do a complete manhole inspection.
Four Charter Oak-Ute Bobcats football team members have been named to the 8-Man District I Team. Andrew Kunze, a senior, and Nolan Staley, a junior, were selected for the first team. Jacob Clemon and Marcus Steffen, both seniors, were named to the second team.
20 Years Ago
November 8, 1999
The Mapleton Swimming Pool remodeling project continues to move forward, both in construction and fundraising. The Maple Valley Development Inc. has donated the $2,500 raised at this year’s Harvest Fest, along with an additional $2,500.
A former Pastor of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Mapleton will be visiting the area on Nov. 20-21. An Open House in his honor is planned, with a social hour and dinner, at the Maple Motel.
A baby shower for SueAnn Kuehl was held on Oct. 10, hosted by Dorey Meyer, Brenda Kuehl, Mindy Kuehl, and Sandra Kuehl. SueAnn and Scott Kuehl are expecting their first child in November.
30 Years Ago
November 16, 1989
The Maple Valley Girls Volleyball participated in the State Volleyball Tournament recently, but were defeated by the Dike Team, who later went on to win the tournament. Starters for the Maple Valley Team were Jenny DeBlauw, Tracey Schrunk, Sylvia Hinrickson, Tara Brouillette, Diane Ford, and Toni Petersen.
Kyle Allan McBride, son of Rick and Marcene McBride, was baptized on Oct. 29, 1989, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Danbury by Father Jim Tigges. His godparents are Karen and Bill McBride of Sioux City.
Sheryl Dierenfeld, Calihan and Courtney of Denison, and Evelyn Thies of Mapleton helped Clara Moellor celebrate her 85th birthday on Monday evening, Nov. 13.
40 Years Ago
November 15, 1979
Diane Maguire and Kenneth Dorale exchanged wedding vows on Sept. 20, 1979, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Danbury. Parents of the couple are Mr. and Mrs. Clair Maguire of Danbury and Mr. and Mrs. Albert Dorale of Mapleton.
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Krusen celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Oct. 21, 1979, at their home in Mapleton. Hosting the event were Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Krusen of Mapleton, Kim Wood, Brandi and Gabriel of Charter Oak, Benny and Aaron Krusen, both at home.
The Board of Directors of the Mapleton Community Building has announced that the fund drive for the new building, which has been underway for several weeks, is being brought to a close. The board asks that anyone who still wishes to contribute will do so soon, so that a list of donors can be published.
50 Years Ago
November 13, 1969
Lawrence Collins, owner of Collins Motor Supply in Mapleton, has expanded his business to include a new and modern machine shop. He has remodeled the former Patrick Dairy Building, located on Highway 141, and has hired Tony Chamberlin as Machinist.
Monona County Supervisor Russell Hasbrouck announced this week that the paving of the Leech Hollow Road is now complete. The project was started several years ago.
Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Siefker of Sioux City are parents of son, Todd William, born Nov. 5, 1969. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. John Fick and Mrs. Frank Siefker.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
November 18, 1999
The Ute Commercial Club held its annual Couples Night on Saturday. Tom Esser was recognized by the club for his many years of service as an active member and Past President. Karen Koch, Commercial Club President, presented Tom with a plaque in appreciation of his service, not only to the Commercial Club, but also to the entire community.
Kevin Pester and Richelle Sessions of Charter Oak are parents of a daughter, Jordyn Ann, born Nov. 10, 1999. She is joined at home by her sisters, Hannah and Brooke. Grandparents are Jim and Jackie Pester of Charter Oak and Ruth Sessions of Carroll.
30 Years Ago
November 16, 1989
The Ute United Methodist Church will host an Ecumenical Thanksgiving Service on Nov. 22. Father William Wingert of St. Mary’s Catholic Church will give the message, assisted by Pastor Jeff Dadisman. Donations of money or canned goods will be given to the Mapleton Food Pantry.
Mr. and Mrs. Mark Grundmeier of Manilla are parents of a daughter, Kaitlan Margaret, born Nov. 2, 1989. Grandparents are Elizabeth Jepsen of Charter Oak and M. E. Grundmeier of Aspinwall.
40 Years Ago
November 16, 1979
A housewarming was held on Sunday night for Mr. and Mrs. Norman Christiansen in their new home in Charter Oak.
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Pitner and daughter of Omaha, Neb., and Mrs. Rose Hanson were guests Saturday evening in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Hanson in observance of Glen’s birthday.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
November 18, 1999
The Schleswig Alumni Committee, co-chaired by Kay Reese and Mardella Andresen, recently presented a check for $2,500 to the Schleswig School Board. The money will be used for educational purposes.
Kelli Rupert is a new member of the Schleswig Community School Board. She replaces Todd Jones, who has resigned. At the last board meeting, Wilma McClellan was presented with a plaque by Rhonda Nemitz, Board President, in appreciation of her six years’ service on the school board.
30 Years Ago
November 16, 1989
Iowa Community Betterment Recognition Day was held on Oct. 28 in Des Moines. Charles Bryson of Schleswig was presented with the Governor’s Leadership Award. The Schleswig Community Betterment Group received the Pioneer Hi-Bred Human Service Award.
Gerald Buller was elected Mayor of Kiron in the city election on Nov. 7, 1989. Robert Conyers and Stan Swenson were elected to the city council.
40 Years Ago
November 15, 1979
Henry Meseck of Ricketts received 12 write-in votes for the position of Mayor, and also 14 votes for a city council seat, at the recent city election. Meseck chose to take the council position. Herbert Bohlman, who received six write-in votes for Mayor, has agreed to serve in that position.
Suzanne Meyer of Schleswig participated in the Apollo Music Festival at Westmar College in LeMars on Nov. 8. She was awarded the second chair flute on the basis of her previous accomplishments in the field of music.
50 Years Ago
November 13, 1969
Simonsen Mill Rendering Plant Inc. will build a fertilizer storage and mixing station in Schleswig. Petersen Construction will begin work on the building immediately and the facility is expected to be finished in time for the Spring fertilizer season.
Bob Behrmann of Schleswig has been home on a 35-day leave from Kriegsfield Special Weapons Depot in Germany. He will be reassigned to Ft. Devens, MA until June, when he will be discharged.
