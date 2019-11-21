Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
November 19, 2009
Maple Valley Development Inc. hosted a town hall meeting on Nov. 10 with Thom Guzman, Director of the Iowa Downtown Resource Center, as the featured speaker. The focus of the meeting was to look at other small-town communities that have revitalized themselves and consider the future of retail business in Mapleton.
The Schleswig Elementary School students presented a Veterans Day program that was highlighted by the eighth grade students dressed in borrowed uniforms from all five branches of the United States Military. Brandon Wigg, U. S. Army, retired, was the guest speaker.
On Jan. 1, 2010, Burgess Health Center of Onawa will assume ownership of known as a Rural Health Clinic, a special designation that allows a higher reimbursement from Medicare.
20 Years Ago
November 25, 1999
The City of Mapleton has announced that it will receive a $100,000 recreation grant for the Mapleton Swimming Pool project. This will allow the project to include a water slide, according to pool committee representatives.
There will be a new face at Maier Pharmacy for the next few weeks. Kristi Passarelli, a sixth year PharmD Candidate from the University of Iowa, will be serving her Community Pharmaceutical Care Clerkship.
The Onawa Community Theatre will present its Christmas production on Dec. 10-12. Bill McKenny of Mapleton is among the cast members in the role of Crachit in one of three plays to be presented.
30 Years Ago
Novembr 23, 1989
The Maple Valley Junior High, located in Danbury, held a candy bar sale to raise funds for its athletics. Mike Brenner was the top salesperson, selling 196 bars. He received a $100 bond from the Mapleton Trust Bank, along with other prizes.
Ed Maier, RPh FASCP of Griffin Pharmacy in Mapleton, recently participated in a five-day professional continuing education program at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, Ill.
Stuart Lee, a junior forward, and Scott Galles, a junior guard, are members of the Briar Cliff College men’s basketball team. Both young men are from Mapleton.
40 Years Ago
November 22, 1979
The Annual 4-H Leaders Recognition Banquet was held in Onawa, on Nov. 9. Local 4-H leaders recognized for their years of service are Mary Jessen, Mapleton; Bernadine Rolfes, Mapleton; Henry Buschmann, Ute; and Howard Anderson.
The Maple Valley Community School Board held its regular meeting on Nov. 14. At this meeting, Superintendent C. R. Brown tendered his resignation due to retirement. He has been in the field of education for 44 years and has been the Superintendent at Maple Valley for 21 years.
Deb Zedicker of Mapleton is a member of the Morningside College Varsity Volleyball Team. She was voted by her team members as the most improved player at the annual banquet. Deb is junior at Morningside and is majoring in Physical Education.
50 Years Ago
November 20, 1969
After more than 18 months of active duty serving its country, the 69th Brigade, a National Guard Unit, is going home. The Brigade was activated in May 1968. Among the units to be released is the 2nd Battalion, 33rd Infantry (Mechanized) with members from Mapleton, Sioux City, LeMars, Sheldon, Cherokee, and Ida Grove.
The Annual Meeting of the Willow Vale Golf Club was held Monday evening with election of officers. Lawrence Nelson, 1969 Vice-President, will move to President, Archie Ramm is the Vice-President. Bill McNamara and Tom Petersen were elected to two-year terms on the Board of Directors and Eugene Rolfes will serve a one-year term.
A corn picking bee was held at the Marvin Kruse farm on Nov. 11. Marvin returned home recently from the hospital where he was recovering from an accident which left a piece of steel in his eye.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
November 25, 1999
Members of the Charter Oak-Ute Bobcats 8-Man Football Team named to the 8 Man All-Conference Team are Trent Lally, offensive, Chris Holz, defensive, and Tony Clausen, offensive. Ben Horstmann and Tanner Ulmer received Honorable Mention.
The Charter Oak Boosters 4-H Club met Nov. 14 and election of officers was held. Fred Jepsen was elected President; Leisha Kunze, Vice-President; Katie Boettger, Secretary; Alex Dorale, Treasurer; Trevor Lally, Reporter; and Meghan Wooster, Historian.
30 Years Ago
November 23, 1989
Calvin “Butch” Hutson was sworn in Friday afternoon as the new police officer in Charter Oak. He and his wife, Sherry, and daughter, Ann, have moved to Charter Oak, coming from Ft. Worth, Texas.
Angie Meints, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harlan Meints of Ute, has been selected by Aaby Unit 442 American Legion Auxiliary to attend Girls State on June 9-15, 1990. Cheryl Burroughs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Burroughs, was chosen as the Alternate Delegate.
40 Years Ago
November 23, 1979
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two break-ins in Charter Oak. Rick’s Clover Farm and Arts Produce were both entered sometime Wednesday evening or early Thursday.
Visitors in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Schwingdorf in Ute last week were Mrs. Ralph Teut, Mrs. Elizabeth Torgerson, Mrs. Pete Sankey, Mrs. Gladys Amundson, Mrs. Rose Hanson, and Mr. and Mrs. Honnes Petersen. Mrs. Schwingdorf returned home recently from the hospital.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
November 25, 1999
The Schleswig Library Brown Bag Luncheon was held recently at the home of Elvera Hollander. Those attending had an enjoyable time reminiscing and had a chance to browse through Elvera’s museum.
Kelly Curtis was presented with a plaque at the annual Veterans Day Supper in Schleswig. He was recognized for his many hours of work on the project to bring the memorial M60A3 tank to the city.
30 Years Ago
November 23, 1989
The Schleswig-Ricketts Hawks have four players selected to the first team of the Boyer Valley All-Conference Team. They are Layne Gronau, Jason Wiebers, Heath Streck, and Dane Lee. Hawks named to the second team are Jason Schultz, Jerod Petersen, Colin Gierstorf, and Chad Petersen. Those receiving Honorable Mention are Scott Sailer, Steve Clausen, Donovan Gierstorf, and James Dorfler.
Schleswig High School students James Chisholm, Amy Clausen, Stephanie Namanny, Stacy Schultz, and Heath Streck have been nominated to become Congressional Scholars, representing Iowa at the National Youth Leadership Conference to be held in Washington D.C.
40 Years Ago
November 22, 1979
Steven Dierenfield, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Dierenfield of Schleswig, has been accepted as a freshman student at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport. He will take a four-year course, leading to a Doctor of Chiropractic degree.
The Kiron Mutual Insurance Company was honored with a 100th anniversary plaque at the Mutual Insurance Association Convention held in Des Moines recently. Mr. and Mrs. Roger Larson, John Larson, and Mr. and Mrs. Roland Blake attended the convention.
50 Years Ago
November 20, 1969
Schleswig residents are again able to use water from the shallow well due to the installation of a new, shallow shaft turbine pump, which was installed by Johnson Well Company of Newell last week. Vandals had poured oil into the well on June 23 of this year, making the water unusable. Before it could be declared safe, the old pump broke down, and water has been drawn from the deep well since then.
Doug Seils and Bruce Schmadeke, Schleswig Hawks, have been named to the 1969 Boyer Valley All-Conference first team.
