The Rotarians thought they worked hard at the Library Benefit Auction in 1969 but the hardest working fellows were the auctioneers. Left to right are Swede Aronson, Wayne Seuntjens, Eugene Martindale and Clerk, Gary Thies. Clerk, George Haase did the behind the scenes work and is not pictured. The Mapleton Rotary club set a goal of $2,500 for books and equipment for the new Mapleton library.