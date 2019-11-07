Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
November 5, 2009
The Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Music Department presented a Pops Concert on Oct. 26 at the Maple Valley Elementary Gymnasium. One of the performances included Eric Koithan singing “Name” by the Googoo Dolls, accompanied by Ryan Sulsberger on acoustic guitar.
The official enrollment count date in Iowa for school funding is Oct. 1. The enrollment at Maple Valley is 540.5 and at Anthon-Oto, 244.7. This shows a decrease of two full-time equivalent students for Maple Valley and a 26.8 decrease for the Anthon-Oto District.
Twenty ladies from St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charter Oak made 138 quilts this year. The quilts will be donated to the Orphan Grain Train and the Gospel Mission in Sioux City. Also, some will be kept on hand for local needs and fundraisers. Members of the quilt committee are Lois Kuhlmann, Shirley Hopp, and Lois Butler. Special thanks go to Ruth Kuhlmann, who provided lunch for the quilters each Tuesday.
20 Years Ago
November 11, 1999
Area Fire Departments have responded to more fires in October and early November than would be normal for an entire year. The spike is attributed to the lack of rainfall and very windy conditions in the area. The State Fire Marshal has designated all of Monona County as a no burn zone.
Ray Friedrichsen was re-elected as Mayor of Mapleton at last week’s city election. Tom Martin, incumbent council member, was re-elected, and Dr. Curtis Hesse and Tom McNamara were also elected.
Kysa Melby of Castana is the newest member of the “Head Quarters Salon” in Mapleton. She is a 1998 graduate of Maple Valley-Anthon Oto High School and completed her training at the LeMars Beauty College in October. Kysa is the daughter of Russ and Cindy Melby.
30 Years Ago
November 9, 1989
Karen Kimball, a senior, and Paul Kimball, a freshman, at the Lutheran Bible Institute in Wisconsin, have received scholarships from Aid Association for Lutherans. Their parents are Reverend and Mrs. Les Kimball of Mapleton.
Airman Randy K. Witzel graduated from Air Force Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, recently. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Witzel of Castana.
Outstanding High School Students of America has announced that Trisha L. Popp has been selected as a new member. The award is given because of outstanding merit and accomplishments as an American high school student. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Hinrickson of Mapleton.
40 Years Ago
November 8, 1979
Derian Walsh of the Maple Valley High School has attained the highest individual honor available to Iowa high school music students, that of being selected to the 1979 Iowa All-State Band. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Walsh of Mapleton.
Harriett Gray of Mapleton, Monona County Auditor, has been named to the Iowa Steering Committee for the Carter/Mondale Presidential Election Campaign. She is currently the Vice-Chairman of the Monona County Democratic Central Committee.
Captain Barry R. Shipley, son of Pauline Shipley of Mapleton, has reported for duty at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia. Captain Shipley, a B52 Co-pilot, is now serving with a unit of the Strategic Air Command.
50 Years Ago
November 6, 1969
Marlene Albertsen and Glenda Hahn of Maple Valley High School were the official youth delegates to the Governor’s Annual U. N. Day in Des Moines on Oct. 22. The girls took part in a morning discussion with more than 1,000 other youth delegates.
The first building constructed in Mapleton, in the 1800s, is being renovated by the Mapleton Trust Bank. The land for the building was purchase in 1880 by C. J. Whiting from the Blair Town Lot and Land Company.
Master Sgt. Harry D. Petersen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry S. Petersen of Mapleton, has the Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service. This is the third time that Master Sgt. Petersen has received this recognition.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
November 11, 1999
Jennifer Beerman is the new owner/operator of Shear Designs in Ute. She is a 1998 graduate of the Charter Oak-Ute High School and completed her schooling at Xenon School in Omaha, Neb.
The Ute City Election was held on Nov. 2. Kenny Casperson was elected Mayor and Gary Goslar, Lauren Knutzen, and Jerry Thies were elected to the City Council. In Charter Oak, Randy Steffen will serve as Mayor. Elected to the City Council were, Loren Christiansen, Larry Krapfl, and Russell Maack.
30 Years Ago
November 9, 1989
James Hart of Charter Oak was recently presented with a 30-year service award by the Iowa Department of Transportation. He is currently a construction technician II at the DOT Resident Construction Office in Denison.
Jon and Debra Wilcke of Sioux City are parents of a son, Thaddeus Jon, born Nov. 4, 1989. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Maack of Charter Oak and Mr. and Mrs. Wendel Wilcke of Battle Creek.
40 Years Ago
November 9, 1979
Several volunteers worked on installing the new scoreboard at the Ute Ball Field on the last two Saturdays. Those on hand for the job were Ron Langenfeld, Glen Ullerich, Stan Ullerich, Elmer Bartels, Harley Theobold, Doug Theobold, Paul Flynn, Henry Buschmann, Robert Hinrichsen, and Russell Popp.
The Charter Oak-Ute Bobcats defeated the Schleswig, 26-8, Friday night. Scott O’Neal led the Bobcat attack with three touchdowns in the first half.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
November 11, 1999
In a light turn-out, Schleswig voters re-elected Carlton Petersen as Mayor and incumbent Councilman Peter Teut. Melvin Miller was also elected to the open seat left on the council by Dick Peters.
Jessica Slavik and her parents, Doyle and Rhonda Slavik, attended a two-day Iowa State Rabbit Breeders Association Convention in Des Moines on Oct. 2-3. Jessica was elected the 1999-2000 Iowa State Rabbit Breeders Duchess in the 12-14-year-old division.
30 Years Ago
November 2, 1989
Heath Streck of Schleswig has been selected to go to Washington, D.C., by the Congressional Youth Leadership Council. He was nominated by the council because of his high-ranking ACT score and his involvement in extra-curricular activities.
Brandee Bahnsen was been elected the FHA District XII President on Oct. 26 at East Monona. She will now be responsible for planning and hosting the District FHA Meeting to be held in Schleswig in October 1990.
40 Years Ago
November 8, 1979
Lenhardt Teut was elected Mayor of Schleswig in last Tuesday’s voting. Guenter Detlefsen and Edward Wigg were named to the city council. In Ricketts, Henry Meseck was elected Mayor by write-in votes. Elected to the city council were Lloyd Carlson, Albert Bullman, Stephen C. Clausen, and Lois Marth.
Mr. and Mrs. Dean Wilson of Lincoln, Neb., are parents of a son, Trevor Jay, born Oct. 29, 1979. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Warren Lindberg and Mrs. Ferne Wilson, all of Kiron.
50 Years Ago
November 6, 1969
Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Bartels have purchased the Peters Rexall Drug building from Mabel Peters. The Bartels are doing some remodeling and will open a bakery and snack shop.
Linda Weifenbach of Schleswig is Practice Teaching in the Council Bluffs School System, and Kathleen Erickson of Schleswig is doing her Practice Teaching in the Wayne, Neb., schools. Both girls are seniors at Wayne State College.
