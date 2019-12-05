Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
November 26, 2009
The Ute Community Club held its annual Membership Supper on Nov. 18 at the AK Corral. Ron Langenfeld was honored for his many years of service to the community. He has been a member of the Ute Commercial/Community Club for 45 years; an active member of the Ute Fire Department, having served four terms as Fire Chief; Co-Chair of the Ute Centennial Committee; served on the Ute City Council, the Charter Oak-Ute School Board, the Ute Development Board, the Ute Ambulance Service, the Town and Country Board; and is a Lay Director of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Josh and Abby Koenigs of Danbury are parents of a daughter, Caitlee Rae, born Aug. 28, 2009. Grandparents are Dave and Kay Koenigs of Mapleton and Scott and Peggy Low of Onawa.
Kelby Bruhn, Rick Maynard, Brandon Burkhart, and Tim Dougherty have been named to the Class 2A District 8 All-District Football first team.
20 Years Ago
December 2, 1999
Three juveniles have been cited in connection with a bomb threat at the Maple Valley School last Sunday. All three are from Mapleton, according to police officer John Holton. The threat came in the form of a guest message book on the school’s internet site. Experts from the FBI have been involved in gathering information on the threat.
The Mapleton After Prom Committee is sponsoring a Tour of Homes on Dec. 5 with five local homes to be opened for the tour. They are the homes of Terry and Becky Nielsen, Mark and Lisa Dirksen, Mike and Barb Lyon, Deb and Murray Schmoker, and Gary Dose.
The first drawing for $100 in Mapleton Christmas Cash was held Saturday. Winners were Debra Brown, Michelle Weber, and Bill Brink. Judy Kuehl and Vivian Gilleland were the winners of the poinsettias.
30 Years Ago
November 30, 1989
Keith Hesse of Etched in Stone will be displaying a collection of his slate etchings at the Maple Valley Trust and Savings Bank during December. He began his career as a secondary level art instructor in 1973 and began doing slate etchings in 1980. Keith lived in Milano, Italy, from 1986 to 1988 where he taught art in a private, international school.
A Danbury Holiday Home Tour will be held on Dec. 3. Open for the tour will be the homes of Ron and Betty Lansink, Doc and Jean Sheumaker, Rita Dirksen, Skip and Cub Sexton, and Ron and Lois Seuntjens.
Greg and Cheryl Bainbridge of Mapleton are parents of a daughter, Ashley Elizabeth, born Nov. 16, 1989. Grandparents are Larry and Alice Kluver of Mapleton, Ward Bainbridge of Smithland, and Judy and Charlie Moore of Sioux City.
40 Years Ago
November 29, 1979
Rebecca Jo LeFebvre and John Anthony Rupp exchanged wedding vows on Nov. 1, 1979, at Ft. Jackson, Columbia, S.C. She is the daughter of Lawrence and Carol LeFebvre of Columbia, S.C., and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard LeFebvre of Mapleton.
Chattie Swanger was honored as a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star of Danbury on Nov. 20. Special guests for the occasion were her son and family, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Swanger of Mapleton. Mrs. D. M. Durst and Mrs. Ethel Smith, two other 50-year members, were also present.
Mr. and Mrs. Mike Barry of Danbury are parents of a daughter, Jan Marie, born Nov. 10, 1979. She has a sister, Brenda, and a brother, Brian. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Andy Seuntjens and Mr. and Mrs. Bill Barry.
50 Years Ago
November 27, 1969
Margaret Bartlett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Bartlett of Marshalltown, has completed a three-year tour of duty in the Women’s Marine Corps. She is the only female marine to serve in the aerospace psychology training unit. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Patrick of Mapleton.
Commencement exercises were held at Iowa State University in Ames on Nov. 22. Local students receiving diplomas are Robert E. Colbert of Danbury, Patricia Mahoney and Sandra Mahoney of Ute, and Claude Havick JR. of Mapleton.
Dr. E. J. Liska, longtime practicing physician at Ute, died Saturday at a Rochester, Minn., hospital. Dr. Liska was well-known in the area and had served as Mayor and Councilperson in Ute. He was on the medical staff of Crawford County and Burgess Memorial Hospitals.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
December 2, 1999
The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting, sponsored by the Ute Commercial Club, was held on Sunday evening, Nov. 28. Pastor Edgar Bode of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church gave a blessing and shared a message with those attending. Tim and Kelly Petersen presented some vocal selections.
Norman and Janice Klinker of Charter Oak and LeRoy and Sharlene Albertsen of Carroll announce the engagement of Angela Kay Klinker and Karl Jay Albertsen.
30 Years Ago
November 30, 1989
Lori Head and Beverly Warner were honored by the morning class of Noah’s Ark Pre-School in Charter Oak. They were chosen by the students as a “special person” to Noah’s Ark.
Coach John Schulte is returning three letter winners to the Lady Bobcats basketball squad this season. They are Sheila Chase, Roni Paulsen, and Michelle Kuhlmann.
40 Years Ago
November 30, 1979
Janet Nichols and Nancy Rosburg attended a Cub Scout Training Program at the Methodist Center in Denison on Sunday afternoon. They are the new leaders of the Cub Scouts in Charter Oak.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Creese are parents of a daughter, Jenny Lynn, born Nov. 29, 1979. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. DuWayne Meseck of Ute and Mrs. Donna Creese of Charter Oak.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
December 2, 1999
A display of 450 white crosses has been placed at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig. The crosses were made available from Lutherans For Life in testimony to the tremendous loss of life in our country through abortions.
Ok Construction of Schleswig recently worked on removing the four cement footings from the site of the old water tower. The pillars weighed about 32,000 pounds each.
30 Years Ago
November 30, 1989
Second Lt. Randall D. Clausen has completed the field artillery officer basic course at Ft. Sill, Okla. He is the son of Verdell and Kathryn Clausen of Ricketts, a 1983 graduate of the Schleswig High School, and a 1989 graduate of the University of Tampa, Fla.
Iowa Public Service employee Dick Fredericks and Schleswig city employees Dale Jensen and LeRoy Bumann installed 20 new Christmas decorations in town recently. Much of the cost of the decorations was paid by donations with the rest by the city.
40 Years Ago
November 29, 1979
Duane Goode is the new Principal at the Schleswig High School where he has been teaching for the past 13 years. Rick Rystrom was recently hired as a math instructor.
Mr. and Mrs. Ron Quandt of Kiron are parents of a son, Brian Francis, born Nov. 16, 1979. Grandparents are Mrs. LaRue Quandt of Schleswig and Mr. and Mrs. Gene Hanlin of Deloit.
50 Years Ago
November 27, 1969
A pantry shower honoring Cathryn Schoenfeld was held Nov. 19 at the Dwayne Lee home. Hostesses were Mrs. Gailen Lyman, Mrs. Dwayne Lee, and Miss Mary Schoenfeld. Cathryn will become the bride of Tom Bubke on Nov. 23, 1969.
Charles J. Jakso of Schleswig was promoted to First Lieutenant on Oct. 21, 1969. He is stationed at Bien Hoa, Vietnam.
