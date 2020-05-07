Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
May 19, 2010
Fourteen Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto students from the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and 10th grades competed as three teams at the State Destination Imagination competition held in Ames on April 10. The MVAO teams did well, bringing home two trophies. Second place was won by the Middle School Team of Ashley Drenkhahn, Maddy Hinkle, Alexa Lloyd, Caleb Sturgeon, and Luke Whitney. The High School team, comprised of Bradley Davis, Morgan Hart, Ethan Lloyd, and Jesse Sturgeon, placed third.
First Holy Communion was held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak on May 2. Communicants were Claire Staley, Vitoria Ashley and Katelyn Klockgether. Fr. Andrew Bao Vo is the Pastor at St. Boniface.
Commencement exercises at Wayne State College were held on May 8. Lindsey Marie Carothers of Mapleton graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Human Resource Management and Speech Communication. Jenna Leigh Mann of Castana graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry Health Science.
20 Years Ago
May 11, 2000
More than 200 American Legion and Legion Auxiliary members attended the District 9 Convention on May 6. The State Commander of the Iowa American Legion and State Auxiliary Officers were on hand and were impressed with Mapleton and the efficiency in which the convention was organized. Special recognition is given to Carrie Gosch and Angie McGrain, who played taps at the Memorial Program in the park.
On May 2, 1,715 voters went to the polls to vote on two proposals for new school buildings, either in Mapleton or Danbury. Both proposals were rejected. Proposition A, which would have a new high school and gymnasium in Mapleton, received 962 yes votes and 747 no, falling short of the required 60 percent approval. Proposition B would have located the new buildings in Danbury and was defeated by a vote of 1,432 against to 256 for.
Rebecca Otto, daughter of Robert and Linda Otto of Mapleton, and Allison Westergaard, daughter of Jim and Kathy Westergaard of Mapleton, have been named Roadman Scholars at Morningside College. The award is given in recognition of high academic achievement.
30 Years Ago
May 10, 1990
Collins Motor Supply of Mapleton was awarded a plaque in recognition and appreciation of their loyal participation and outstanding contribution to the long-term success of the Big A System for the past 25 years. The firm is the oldest Big A parts jobber in the state of Iowa. Lawrence Collins is the owner of Collins Motor Supply.
Don Ladwig, President of Aid Association for Lutherans Branch 579, presented a check to Reverend Ken Bakalyer, St. Matthew Lutheran Church Director of Christian Education. The funds will be used for the purchase of a Jungle Gym for the Little Lambs Christian Pre-School at St. Matthews. A pancake brunch in March raised $500 and the AAL Home Office matched the funds with another $500.
Tina Schrunk of Danbury, an Accounting major at the University of Iowa, is one of 25 members of Beta Alpha Psi, an accounting fraternity that participated in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program this spring.
40 Years Ago
May 8, 1980
Airman Tony McDermott, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom McDermott of Oto, has graduated from the United States Air Force aircraft ground equipment course at Chanute AFB, Rantoul, IL. He will now serve at the Sioux City Municipal Airport.
Dean Barngrover of Smithland has been accepted for membership in the United States Collegiate Wind Band, a highly selective musical organization. The band will make a concert tour of England and seven European countries next July and August. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Barngrover of Smithland.
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Milhan of Charles City announce the engagement of their daughter, Sherri Dawn, to Raymond Ullerich, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Ullerich of Mapleton.
50 Years Ago
May 7, 1970
Jon Bennett of Mapleton was honored with a party at the Mapleton Airport Sunday after receiving her pilots license. Her instructor was Jim Welte, and she is the first woman from Mapleton to receive her license. Jon is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. O. P. Bennett Jr. Her father flew with her on Sunday, her first passenger.
Tim Bruning of Brunings in Castana recently opened a fertilizer and chemical plant in Mapleton in the former Walnut Grove Plant on Highway 141. Don Waderich is the plant manager.
Fred W. Hawthorn, a well-known Castana farmer, recently received recognition from the American Society of Agricultural Engineers. The Board of the ASAE has elected him to a Life Membership. This is given to a privileged category of persons who have rendered long and valuable service to the agricultural engineering profession.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
May 11, 2000
The University of Iowa Annual Athletic Trainers Banquet was held April 30 in Iowa City. Deb Mordhorst, a member of the third-year trainer class, received the William Larry Sayles Award, recognizing an outstanding third year student, in a clinical setting. She is a 1999 graduate of the University of Iowa and passed her national certification exam in April.
Dr. Jim Else reached the two-gallon donor mark at the Siouxland Community Blood Bank held in Ute on May 1. Amy Meseck reached the one-gallon mark. There were 25 donors.
30 Years Ago
May 10, 1990
Rollie Wiebers, coach at Charter Oak-Ute and Denison High School graduate, was inducted into the Buena Vista College Hall of Fame on May 5. Wiebers was one of the finest football players in Buena Vista College history, gaining over 600 in his career at BV.
James Dorfler, son of John and Lois Dorfler of Charter Oak, has been honored for academic excellence by the College of Agriculture and Bio Science at South Dakota State University, in Brookings, S.D. He will major in general agriculture at SDSU next fall.
40 Years Ago
May 9, 1980
Dr. James Jess, Superintendent of CAL Community Schools in Latimer, will be the speaker at the Charter Oak-Ute graduation ceremonies on May 16. He is a 1960 graduate of COU and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harwin Jess. Dr. Jess is a nominee for the Winthrop Rockefeller Award for Distinguished Leadership in Rural America.
Wilfred Ohlmeier, son of Henry Ohlmeier of Ute, retired with appropriate ceremonies on April 30, 1980, after 28 years of service with the United States Navy. He attained the rank of E-7 Yeoman Chief Petty Officer.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
May 11, 2000
Monday, May 1, was Loyalty Day. Barb Buffum and Joydine Schultz, members of the Schleswig VFW Auxiliary, visited the Kindergarten, third, fourth, and fifth grades at the Schleswig School. They handed out coloring books and booklets to inform students about Loyalty Day.
The Schleswig Community School will recognize the staff, volunteers, and board of education members at a breakfast on May 11. Volunteers this year were Joyce Loud, Fanchon Sinn, and Kysa Krohnke. The teachers and students greatly appreciate each volunteer. Appreciation is also extended to the School Board members Rhonda Nemitz, Keenan McClellan, Carla Schoenfeld, Patti Miller, and Kelli Bogatzke.
30 Years Ago
May 10, 1990
The Schleswig-Ricketts Community School Chapter of the National Honor Society held its annual induction of new members on May 3. Those inducted were Cindy Schroeder, Amy Clausen, James Dorfler, Amber Standburg, Micki Sailer, Kerry Cooper, and Stephanie Namanny.
Matt Westphalen of Schleswig received the “Scholar Athlete Award” at an Honors Convocation held recently at Morningside College. He is one of more than 65 students honored for excellence in academics, athletics, or leadership. Matt is the son of Harvey and Ronna Westphalen of Schleswig.
40 Years Ago
May 8, 1980
Scout-O-Rama was held on May 4 at the Crawford County Fairgrounds with nearly 200 scouts attending, along with their parents. Schleswig Cub Scouts who won trophies at the event are Brad Detlefsen, Matt Sailer, Travis Uhl, Troy Thul, Scott Hansen, Darcy Reimers, Garrad Clausen, Travis Bahnsen, Tim Clausen, Greg Schultz, Ryan Struck, Todd Voss, Craig Cassens, Scott Grau, and Doug Fredericks.
Nancy Bechen, a sophomore nursing student at Morningside College, received a nursing award at Morningside’s Honor Convocation on April 25. She has also been designated a Roadman Scholar at the college. Nancy is the daughter of LaDean and Mary Ann Bechen.
50 Years Ago
May 7, 1970
Sgt. Dale E. Stockfleth, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Stockfleth of Schleswig, was recently awarded the Army Commendation Medal while serving at Duc Pho, Vietnam. The medal recognizes meritorious service while serving as an infantryman in the 4th Battalion, 21st Division.
Approximately 270 people registered at the open house, held at Evers Apartments on Sunday. Two of the new two-bedroom apartments are rented and two remain open. Everett Evers conducted tours of the units.
