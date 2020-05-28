Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
June 3, 2010
St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Mapleton recently published a book describing the unique symbolism of the 37 stained-glass windows incorporated in the church structure. Bonnie Banks, a lifelong member of St. Matthew’s, headed up the project. She received assistance from Fern Jacobsen, head of the parish altar committee, and Dennis Muckey, who did the typing for the book.
The final stage of the Charter Oak emergency generator project was completed on May 6 when the Charter Oak-Ute High School Horticulture Class, along with their instructor, Mr. Lee Stence, tilled the ground and cleaned the area where the generator would be placed. Once the installation was done, the class seeded the and watered the lawn around it. The Charter Oak City Council decided on the need for an emergency generator in 2008. Among the many in the community who donated time for the project were Councilman Randy Weed and his son, Tanner, who did the grant writing; Bryce Meeves; Allen Nepper; Fire Chief Kyle Schultz; and City Clerk Pam Tripp.
The Schleswig United Church of Christ held the Rite of Confirmation on Palm Sunday, March 28. Dalton Miller was confirmed by Pastor Chris Burtnett.
20 Years Ago
June 1, 2000
Eight members of the Maple Valley Community School staff were recognized for their years of service at a breakfast meeting last week. Judy Ehlers was presented with a plaque in honor of 35 years of teaching, 30 of those at Maple Valley. Others recognized were Lester Goslar and Elaine Banks, 20 years; Anita Schlem, James Sorensen, and Keith Robinson, 30 years; and Eileen Hesse and Deidre Drees, 10 years.
New signs, which have been installed at all four entrances to Smithland, will be dedicated in memory of Charles Corbin on June 3, 2000. The idea for signs came to Ruth Corbin two years ago, and she and her husband, Charles, decided to make it their project. When Charles became ill and passed away, Ruth asked her son, Tim, to help. They raised $4,000 in donations to fund the signs.
The United States Achievement Academy has announced that Luke Mohrhauser of Mapleton has been named a United States National Award Winner in Science. The academy recognizes less than 10 percent of all-American high school students. Luke is the son of Tom and Donna Mohrhauser of Mapleton.
30 Years Ago
May 31, 1990
Maple Valley students Bryan Uhl and David Kovarna participated in class 1-A, 2-A, and A Jazz Band held in Des Moines on May 11. Bryan was selected for second trumpet and David for bass trombone in the group that played for the Iowa Bandmasters Convention.
Larry Wanamaker will be completing Advanced Individual Training with the United States Army Reserve at Camp Gordon, GA this summer. He will attend Iowa State University this fall, majoring in aerospace engineering. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Wannamaker.
Irvin and Eileen Oberreuter of Danbury announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Lynn Irene, to David Allen Plantz, son of Ron and Donna Plantz of Rolfe.
40 Years Ago
May 29, 1980
Peter Hilliar, a young farmer from the Republic of South Africa, visited in the area last week. Bob Ortner and Cliff Uhl, of Bob’s Feed and Seed, took the young man to several area farms to view different operations. They made a visit to the Raymond Friedrichsen farm east of Mapleton to view the dairy operation there.
A Planting Bee was held at the Don Martz farm on May 21. Those who participated were Darrell Hennings, Bob Banks, Mike Keating, Edward Schelm, Jack Bridgeman, John Mohr, Les Mohr, Bobby Bridegeman, and Jim Martz. Don had the misfortune of breaking his leg two weeks ago.
Ronald Francis Barry graduated from the West Point Military Academy on May 28, 1980. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Barry, formerly of Danbury, now of Burnsville, Minn.
50 Years Ago
May 28, 1970
Edward Maier of Mapleton will graduate with distinction from the College of Pharmacy, University of Iowa, on May 28. He will receive a Bachelor of Science Degree. Edward is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Maier of Mapleton.
The Sisters of St. Mary’s will be leaving Mapleton soon, having been reassigned to several different parishes. Those leaving are Sister Mary Kevin, Sister Mary Claudine, Sister Mary Theona, and Sister Mary. St. Mary’s Catholic School was closed this year after 70 years of operation.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
June 1, 2000
Orlen and Phyllis Creese of Charter Oak will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 4 with a family dinner. Their children are Janine and Jerry Waldrop, Randy Creese, and Debbie and Denny Goetzinger. They have five grandchildren, Chantel Wellner, Owen Waldrop, Stephanie Creese, Lyndsy Creese, and Morgan Creese.
30 Years Ago
May 31, 1990
Brandee Bahnsen, daughter of John and Arles Bahnsen, was chosen the Crawford County Beef Queen at the Cattlemen’s meeting and supper last week. She is a junior at the Schleswig-Ricketts High School.
Lynda Schau’s decal design will be published next fall for use by the Iowa State Education Association. The Decal Competition was sponsored by the Iowa State Education Association and Art Educators of Iowa. Twenty-four designs from art students around the state are reproduced and given to ISEA members for use in the 1990-1991 school year. This is the third time a student from Charter Oak-Ute has received this honor in five years of the competition.
40 Years Ago
May 30, 1980
Nine members of the Charter Oak-Ute Girls Track Team qualified in seven events for the State Track Meet held in Des Moines May 23-24. Those who competed are Kelli Maack, Julie Kuhlmann, Kim Kragel, Carol Bruggeman, Beth Bretthauer, Patty Buschman, Jill Jessen, Sheila Hunter, and Kelly Goslar. The team tied for sixth place out of 279 Class 1-A schools entered.
Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Goslar of Ute are parents of a son, Brady Michael, born May 18, 1980. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Eldon Goslar and Mrs. Eunice Kunze of Ute.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
June 1, 2000
A bridge in Crawford County is among more than 50 properties that were added to the National Register of Historic Places in a May 16 ceremony hosted by Governor Tom Vilsack. The Nishnabotna River Bridge, located 2.3 miles south of Manilla, is made up of riveted trusses, supported by a timber superstructure. Built in 1945, the bridge is an example of wartime bridge construction in Iowa.
Donna Walker and Shae Hansen, retiring Schleswig School teachers, were honored at a brunch last Tuesday morning. Donna has been teaching for 30 years and Shae for 37.5 years.
30 Years Ago
May 31, 1990
Thirty-one seniors graduated from the Schleswig-Ricketts High School on Sunday, May 27. Class speakers were James Dorfler, Chad Petersen, Coleen Cassens, and Melani Sailer. Eugene Ernst, Schleswig School Board President, presented the diplomas.
The Schleswig 4 x800 Relay Team placed eighth at the State Track Meet last week. Team members are Matt Matthiesen, Colin Gierstorf, Devin Jepsen, and Chris Whitenack.
40 Years Ago
May 29, 1980
Colleen Winquist of Kiron, a junior at William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo., has been elected special events director of the College Union Activities Board. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Waldo Winquist of Kiron and is majoring in elementary education at William Jewell.
Arlene Miller was honored at a salad luncheon by the Schleswig School Faculty on May 20. She is retiring after 32 years with the Schleswig Community School. The Iowa state Education Association has presented her with a life membership for her many years of service to education.
50 Years Ago
May 28, 1970
Mr. and Mrs. George Moellor hosted a family gathering in honor of their sons, Dennis and Louis. Dennis will be leaving for service in Vietnam after spending a 30-day leave at home. Louis is a 1970 graduate of the Schleswig High School.
Three local girls have been chosen as winners in the Rural Electric Essay Contest. Jean Petersen is one of two Crawford County winners, who will have a trip to Washington, D.C., in June. Renee Seils was the Crawford County Runner-Up, and Connie Ernst was the Ida County Runner-Up. Both girls will receive a trip to Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota in September.
